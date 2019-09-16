Tana Mongeau

Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”

He's penned a song about ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 10:23

Jake Paul is being called out for sharing details about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet.

A portion of the internet is accusing him of disrespecting Tana Mongeau with the promotion of his track ‘These Days’. The song was penned about the end of his romance with the Alissa, who has since accused him of “emotionally and mentally abusing” her.

what I never got to say... “These Days” December 13th🤐🎶

“I’m starting my music journey with millions and millions of people watching me and I’m under a microscope and they’re going to judge me because I’m Jake Paul,” he said.

“These Days was made after a breakup…It was talking about how, a lot of times in the relationship I’d just got out of and previous ones that I’d been in, the girls would always have too much pride and their egos would be too big. 

“I always tried to be the one in the relationship that didn’t have as big of an ego or as much pride,” he added. “I would try to be the bigger person but sometimes in the relationship I just got fed up.”

Some fans aren’t happy with the entire concept of the track, with one person writing: “The fact you are still making videos about your ex when you’re married is weird homie.”

dumb & dumber paul
View this post on Instagram

dumb & dumber paul

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) on

Another said: “You can’t mess up with a girl’s feelings bro” as a third added: “When he acts like tana doesn’t exist.”

Tana hasn’t directly commented on the situation, but she has made a return to social-media following the break she needed to recharge her batteries. Who's to say she isn't totally cool with Jake writing about his past relationships? 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne Deletes A Tweet Claiming She’s Broken Up With Ashley Benson
Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster on snow trip in December 2019
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Videos Of Stormi Snowboarding
Noah Cyrus Says She’s “Just Friends” With Tana Mongeau Despite Dating Claims
Harry Styles ‘Will Interview Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’ On The Late Late Show
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet
Get To Know The Swoons
Get To Know: The Swoons
Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Are ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Accused Of Editing His Body In A New Make-Up Advert
Tana Mongeau Just Referred To Noah Cyrus As Her Girlfriend In A YouTube Video
James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up
YouTuber Alissa Violet Has Made Allegations That Ex FaZe Banks Cheated On Her

More From Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Noah Cyrus Says She’s “Just Friends” With Tana Mongeau Despite Dating Claims
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet
Tana Mongeau Just Referred To Noah Cyrus As Her Girlfriend In A YouTube Video
Tana Mongeau Reveals Why She Turned Down $2 Million From A Brand Deal
Tana Mongeau Just Hinted She Hooked Up With Noah Cyrus In A Fan Q&A
Tana Mongeau Addresses Claims She Uses “Too Much” Facetune On Her Uploads
Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Tana Mongeau Weighs In On Ex Bella Thorne’s New Romance With Alex Martini
Noah Cyrus Strips Down To Her Underwear During Wild Night With Tana Mongeau
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Says She Will "Always Love" Jake Paul Despite Divorce Rumours

Trending Articles

People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth
Harry Styles ‘Will Interview Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’ On The Late Late Show
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne Deletes A Tweet Claiming She’s Broken Up With Ashley Benson
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Kendall Jenner at various Vogue magazine events.
Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Dating Harry Styles Again From Kylie Jenner's Vlog
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK