Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”

Jake Paul is being called out for sharing details about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet.

A portion of the internet is accusing him of disrespecting Tana Mongeau with the promotion of his track ‘These Days’. The song was penned about the end of his romance with the Alissa, who has since accused him of “emotionally and mentally abusing” her.

“I’m starting my music journey with millions and millions of people watching me and I’m under a microscope and they’re going to judge me because I’m Jake Paul,” he said.

“These Days was made after a breakup…It was talking about how, a lot of times in the relationship I’d just got out of and previous ones that I’d been in, the girls would always have too much pride and their egos would be too big.

4 days till These Days😅 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2019

“I always tried to be the one in the relationship that didn’t have as big of an ego or as much pride,” he added. “I would try to be the bigger person but sometimes in the relationship I just got fed up.”

Some fans aren’t happy with the entire concept of the track, with one person writing: “The fact you are still making videos about your ex when you’re married is weird homie.”

Another said: “You can’t mess up with a girl’s feelings bro” as a third added: “When he acts like tana doesn’t exist.”

Tana hasn’t directly commented on the situation, but she has made a return to social-media following the break she needed to recharge her batteries. Who's to say she isn't totally cool with Jake writing about his past relationships?