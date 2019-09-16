Noah Cyrus Just Told Jake Paul She Wants To “F**k” Tana Mongeau And He Approves

Noah Cyrus has just made it crystal clear that she’s into Tana Mongeau and it turns out husband Jake Paul is totally down for them to hook up whenever they want.

The unexpected duo filmed themselves hanging out together on Instagram and the vibe quickly went from friendly to flirty. Noah even licked the 22-year-old at one point and said “Tana tastes like skittles.. what? I could rly taste the rainbow what?”

Instagram

She later added: “Jake, I’m gonna f**k your bitch” as he replied to the claim with the simple comment: “God damn.”

When asked about the flirtation by ET, Jake confirmed on Monday that he and Tana have always had an open relationship: “So, I think Noah’s wanting to hook up with Tana,” he revealed.

“Even since the start of the relationship — which is why I think it’s funny that, like, Nikita [Dragun] gets all butt hurt online — since the start of our relationship it’s been, like, an open type of thing because that’s just how we both are.”

He continued: “And then Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah’s the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again.”

Instagram

As for whether he’d be happy for Tana and Noah to spend more time together, Jake said that he doesn’t have a problem with that concept at all, joking: “Yeah, especially if I could be there.”

In the same interview, Jake defended their controversial marriage by saying that his wife is “super elaborate and intricate” and has a “beautiful” way of thinking.