Tana Mongeau

Noah Cyrus Strips Down To Her Underwear During Wild Night With Tana Mongeau

Their friendship is going from strength to strength

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 10:11

Tana Mongeau has proved that her friendship with Noah Cyrus is still going strong after filming the 19-year-old dancing around in her underwear after a wild night out.

The YouTuber used to have a bit of tension with the singer following their respective relationships with rapper Lil Xan. But it looks they’ve both found a good friendship out of the ordeal, with the pair now hanging out more than ever.

Instagram/TanaMongeau

Earlier in the day, the duo had been seen at Tao Restaurant in Hollywood to celebrate their friend Trevor Moran's 21st birthday. The night clearly didn’t end there, with the footage showing Noah stripped down to a thong, a cropped t-shirt, and patterned ankle socks.

Back in 2018, Tana told the world that she and Noah weren’t on good terms after the pair had an “awkward” encounter at the VMAs. At the time, Tana claimed that Noah had “shoulder checked” her as she and then-boyfriend Lil Xan walked past.

Instagram/TanaMongeau

Noah had refuted this claim and reached out to the vlogger by writing on social-media: “'I def don't hate you... no shoulder check. Let's hang our and talk about how bitchy girls are to other girls."

Since then, Jake Paul has openly admitted that he’d like a threesome with Noah and wife Tana and admitted that their marriage is open: “Since the start of our relationship it’s been, like, an open type of thing because that’s just how we both are.”

Getty Images

How the tables have turned.

Latest News

