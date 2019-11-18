Tana Mongeau Addresses Claims She Uses “Too Much” Facetune On Her Uploads

Tana Mongeau has responded to comments that she used “too much” Facetune on images from her appearance at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

The YouTuber had attended the event in a sparkly red dress that featured a strap going across her chest. While Tana clearly looked smoking hot in the unedited pics, she decided to post a few that altered the structure of her face.

Getty

At the time, one fan had said: “That doesn't even look like you. People should be worried about your self-esteem, and what it means when the only pictures that you like of yourself are the ones where you don't even look like yourself."

In a post for her manager’s birthday, Tana addressed the negative comments once and for all: “as much i hate to publicly admit this- once a year that day comes around where i have to... you’re my favorite person on Earth @jordanworona 🖤

Getty

“thank u for being my best friend/mentor/father/therapist/manager/accountant/property manager/wrangler/co-star/business partner/brother/bitch. I love you more than any words will ever begin to express. or maybe i’m just too lazy to keep typing.

She joked: “swipe for a pic of me (with less facetune than last time) cause i’m narcissistic.”

Instagram

Tana’s fans were loving the more natural shot, with one person writing: “omg queen”as another said: “why are u so pretty like wtf are you real?”

Classic Tana.