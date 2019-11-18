Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Addresses Claims She Uses “Too Much” Facetune On Her Uploads

Some fans have been critical of her images in the past

Monday, November 18, 2019 - 10:19

Tana Mongeau has responded to comments that she used “too much” Facetune on images from her appearance at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

The YouTuber had attended the event in a sparkly red dress that featured a strap going across her chest. While Tana clearly looked smoking hot in the unedited pics, she decided to post a few that altered the structure of her face.

Getty

At the time, one fan had said: “That doesn't even look like you. People should be worried about your self-esteem, and what it means when the only pictures that you like of yourself are the ones where you don't even look like yourself."

In a post for her manager’s birthday, Tana addressed the negative comments once and for all: “as much i hate to publicly admit this- once a year that day comes around where i have to... you’re my favorite person on Earth @jordanworona 🖤 

Getty

“thank u for being my best friend/mentor/father/therapist/manager/accountant/property manager/wrangler/co-star/business partner/brother/bitch. I love you more than any words will ever begin to express. or maybe i’m just too lazy to keep typing.

She joked: “swipe for a pic of me (with less facetune than last time) cause i’m narcissistic.”

Instagram

Tana’s fans were loving the more natural shot, with one person writing: “omg queen”as another said: “why are u so pretty like wtf are you real?”

Classic Tana. 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Tana Mongeau Addresses Claims She Uses “Too Much” Facetune On Her Uploads
Bella Hadid Deleted An Instagram After Selena Gomez Left A Cute Comment On It
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Shading Tristan Thompson Again On Instagram
Bella Hadid Reveals She Used To Feel Guilty For Having Depression As A Model
Vicky Pattison Claps Back At A Fan Who Hinted She Stages Her Instagram Posts
Camila Cabello Just Revealed The Inspirational Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo
YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Responds To Remarks About Her “Different Looking” Face
Bella Thorne Opens Up About The Benefits Of Being In A Polyamorous Relationship
Shane Dawson Explains Why He Didn’t Include The James Charles Drama In His Series
Everything You Need To Know About Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend, Austin Wilson
Get To Know - Everyone You Know
Get To Know: Everyone You Know
Justin Bieber Shares The First Glimpse At His Upcoming Animated Movie Cupid
YouTuber James Charles Reportedly Has A Verified Tinder Account Set As A Female
Twitter Have Started Writing A Diss Track For Drake After He Was Booed Off Stage
Kris Jenner Freaked Out After Spotting A Giant Anaconda In Kim Kardashian’s Backyard
A Mash-Up Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ And Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ Has Gone Viral
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Had An Awkward Moment At The People’s Choice Awards
Charlotte Crosby Just Destroyed A Troll Who Said Her Lips Are ‘Too Much’
Miley Cyrus Needs ‘Weeks To Recover’ After Undergoing Vocal Cord Surgery

More From Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Addresses Claims She Uses “Too Much” Facetune On Her Uploads
Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Tana Mongeau Weighs In On Ex Bella Thorne’s New Romance With Alex Martini
Noah Cyrus Strips Down To Her Underwear During Wild Night With Tana Mongeau
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Says She Will "Always Love" Jake Paul Despite Divorce Rumours
Tana Mongeau Calls Out Jake Paul For Trolling The Paparazzi Over Pregnancy Rumours
Noah Cyrus Just Told Jake Paul She Wants To “F**k” Tana Mongeau And He Approves
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Confirms Jake Paul Marriage Isn’t Legal: “It’s Just Unnecessary”

Trending Articles

Tana Mongeau Addresses Claims She Uses “Too Much” Facetune On Her Uploads
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson Decides On Baby’s Name Two Weeks After Giving Birth
Bella Hadid Deleted An Instagram After Selena Gomez Left A Cute Comment On It
Bella Thorne Opens Up About The Benefits Of Being In A Polyamorous Relationship
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Shading Tristan Thompson Again On Instagram
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Vicky Pattison Claps Back At A Fan Who Hinted She Stages Her Instagram Posts
Camila Cabello Just Revealed The Inspirational Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
A Mash-Up Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ And Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ Has Gone Viral
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape