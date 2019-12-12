Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show

Tana Mongeau has announced that she and Jake Paul are going to have their very own TV show.

The YouTuber had taken to social-media on Tuesday night to tease that the duo had some massively exciting news to share. At the time, she confirmed that it had nothing to do with a divorce, baby plans, or another marriage ceremony.

Getty

Confirming that Jana fans will have a brand-new series on MTV called Bustedness to enjoy, she took to Instagram to write: “the Paul’s…. coming to a television near you.

“We’ve been working on this forever and we’re so excited to share it with the world. We’re excited for it to be everywhere… and nervous. Never would’ve foreseen 2019 ending this way.”

Instagram

“Never did i think growing up watching Ridiculousness i’d have an opportunity to be on a spin-off where Jake and I get to be bootleg Rob Dyrdek and Chanel Westcoast hahahaha 🎥

“Never did i think i’d bag two MTV shows- one digital and one linear. thank u for creating this world for me… more to come. see u on tv? #JanasBigAnnouncement."

Getty Images

Jake took to his own account to write: “Fired by Disney, Hired by MTV🤪 who’s ready for the Paul’s to have a show? #JanasBigAnnouncement who would’ve thought? not me!!”

This comes after Tana took a mini break from social-media after revealing that she needed some time out from her schedule in order to recharge her batteries. Are you excited for the show?



