Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Calls Out Unsettling Incident Where A Man Filmed Her In Her Sleep

This sounds terrifying

Friday, December 20, 2019 - 10:11

Tana Mongeau has opened up about the downsides of fame after revealing that she woke up on a plane to find that a man had been standing over her taking recordings on his phone.

The YouTuber is known for being totally upfront with her fans and has previously discussed incidents where she felt unsafe in certain situations. 

Getty

Taking to Twitter yesterday, she wrote: “I just woke up on a plane in the dark sleeping to a grown man standing over me recording me sleep WITH FLASH on his iphone. we made eye contact and he ran back to his seat. fame is fun!”

Fans were horrified by the story, with one person writing: “that’s so creepy omg” as another said: “Fame sounds terrifying actually lmao I think I would prefer to be one of the rich behind the scenes executives.”

This comes after Tana was celebrating her Streamy Awards win for Creator of the Year. Despite being buzzing about the big moment, one person has since made some negative remarks about her win.

PewDiePie said: “It’s so cringe to rip on Tana, like yeah she’s insufferable but I don’t want to make a whole deal out of it.”. He added, “When Tana said “I don’t deserve this,” we all felt that.’”

Getty

“She’s so humble, she doesn’t feel like creator of the year, she’s so down to earth, she’s just like us, no – you literally don’t deserve it, that’s why you feel like that.”

Yikes. We can see what she means about fame not being all that.

