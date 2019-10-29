Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House

Tana Mongeau has opened up about a nightmare Uber trip she took with a friend after Bella Thorne’s birthday party.

The YouTuber uploaded a 45-minute video titled “I was ALMOST KILLED leaving Bella's house last night.... a STORYTIME” that details some strange behaviour she experienced on a ride home at 4am.

In the video, the 21-year-old reveals that she hopped into the car with friend Imari even though the license plate didn’t match her app.

Tana described the driver as having a “memorable bone chilling voice” and said that he missed multiple turnings, was generally intimidating, and even circled back to follow the pair when they exited the car early.

Uber have responded to the claims in the video by tweeting: “We take this very seriously, @tanamongeau. Please send us a DM with the phone number associated with your account as well as more information regarding your concern, so we can assist you further.”

Later in the upload, Tana said that she believes she had an uncomfortable encounter with the same man at a Best Buy store just a few days ago.

Having noticed that a tall customer was staring at her, she asked the workers at the shop to escort her and a friend back to their car.

She claimed that the man in question then said: “Did you think I was harassing you?” before adding: “I wasn’t, but believe me, I wish I could.”

Tana finished the video by claiming she's "99% sure" the man in the store was the driver himself and admitted that she's still shocked by the entire ordeal.