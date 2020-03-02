Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Did A Meet And Greet With Fans Despite Having Pink Eye

Nothing will stop her from having a good time

Monday, March 2, 2020 - 10:33

Tana Mongeau has proved that nothing is going to stop her from meeting fans after she continued with a scheduled event despite having pink eye.

The YouTuber is currently in Orlando after attending a convention called Playlist Live. The annual event gives content creators the chance to connect with their subscribers on a more intimate level. 

Getty

The 21-year-old took to social-media prior to the convention to say: “can u do a meet and greet with pink eye. I want to die.” 

She later wrote: “Update the convention saw my eye and aren’t allowing me to touch anyone today hahahaha but i’m doing a meet and greet with no touching.”

Fans images from the event show that Tana was still on top form during a Q&A session, as she later wrote: “Friendly reminder u can’t touch me cause contagion but i can’t wait to see ur cute faces.”

This comes after the vlogger opened up about her doomed TanaCon event of 2018: “I hate the way that things played out and I never want to do anything in the future for my fans that isn’t absolutely perfect,” she told Metro.co.uk.

“I think the timing and the rushing of it was a really big part of its downfall, I think it really taught me business-wise for 2020, and for the rest of my life, that everything I put out [needs to be] absolutely perfect to me.”

Get well soon, Tana. 

