Tana Mongeau Donates $7500 To A Random Selection Of Her Twitter Followers

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - 09:42

Tana Mongeau has donated $7500 to a bunch of fans on social-media in an effort to give back to the people who have helped her achieve her dream career.

The YouTuber took to Twitter to announced that she’d be sending a “random amount” of cash to her followers at 11pm Los Angeles time on Sunday night. Fans quickly began @-ing her with reasons why they deserved the money.

One person said they needed some extra cash to help feed their cats, while another said they were living alone at the age of eighteen and could do with a bit of no-strings-attached financial support. 

"I don't have health insurance and need to pay for a doctors appointment,” another said, as Tana replied: "Paid 4 it."

Once she’d reached her maximum spending limit, Tana: “OK I popped off, c u soon” and logged off.

This comes after she and husband Jake Paul confirmed their separation. The duo both shared matching statements on social-media saying that they’d parted ways to focus on their individual selves.

ok i don’t rly know how to do a “we’re taking a break” post & this is weird as fuck... i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year. ❤️

“I’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me,” she wrote.

With most YouTubers finding ways to monetise everything, it’s good to see that Tana is so committed to giving back.

Kylie Jenner Slammed For Wearing Mink Slippers Hours After Australian Fire Post
Kylie Jenner Just Debuted A Brand New Lemon Look For 2020
Adele And Harry Styles Have Been Holidaying Together In The Caribbean And We Can't Deal
James Charles digs up Tati Westbrook feud one year later, 2020
James Charles Shades The Hell Out Of His Feud With Tati Westbrook
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland holiday in Thailand together, January 2020
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together In Thailand
Kylie Jenner Slammed For Wearing Mink Slippers Hours After Australian Fire Post
James Charles digs up Tati Westbrook feud one year later, 2020
James Charles Shades The Hell Out Of His Feud With Tati Westbrook
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland holiday in Thailand together, January 2020
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together In Thailand
