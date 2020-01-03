Tana Mongeau Donates $7500 To A Random Selection Of Her Twitter Followers

Tana Mongeau has donated $7500 to a bunch of fans on social-media in an effort to give back to the people who have helped her achieve her dream career.

The YouTuber took to Twitter to announced that she’d be sending a “random amount” of cash to her followers at 11pm Los Angeles time on Sunday night. Fans quickly began @-ing her with reasons why they deserved the money.

rt this and follow me and i’ll cash app u a random amount of money rn — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 6, 2020

One person said they needed some extra cash to help feed their cats, while another said they were living alone at the age of eighteen and could do with a bit of no-strings-attached financial support.

"I don't have health insurance and need to pay for a doctors appointment,” another said, as Tana replied: "Paid 4 it."

Once she’d reached her maximum spending limit, Tana: “OK I popped off, c u soon” and logged off.

This comes after she and husband Jake Paul confirmed their separation. The duo both shared matching statements on social-media saying that they’d parted ways to focus on their individual selves.

“I’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me,” she wrote.

With most YouTubers finding ways to monetise everything, it’s good to see that Tana is so committed to giving back.