Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense

The influencer lifestyle clearly pays big bucks

Friday, September 6, 2019 - 09:52

Tana Mongeau had the most savage response to a fan who criticised her fashion sense.

The YouTuber is no stranger to interacting with her followers online and somehow spotted an unflattering tweet someone wrote about her love of mini-skirts and bikini tops. 

first beach day i’ve had all hOt GiRl sUmMeR cause i’m just sOoOoo HaRdWoRkInGgGgG. @treasuresofnyc @dior #DidIJustDoAnAdForDior

The comment basically suggested the 21-year-old should hire a stylist and spend her fortune on designer clothes: “Tana Mongeau calls putting a mini skirt and a bikini top on “high fashion”” 

Despite not even tagging Tana in the tweet, the vlogger saw the criticism and couldn’t help but respond with the sassiest clapback we’ve seen in a while: “I got paid six figures to wear it, Shania. i call that high fashion. ;)”

Yikes. 

The influencer lifestyle clearly pays better than some fans expected, with one writing: “Six figures!?? That would pay my tuition.... for a degree that maybe won’t even get me that much a year.”

Another wrote: “Bitch now I’m dizzy reading that” as a third fan said: “Sis said, sorry i’m rich and you’re not.” A fourth pointed out that nobody does a clapback quite like Tana: “The way u respond to hate is AMAZING.”

Getty

This comes a day after she left the internet shook by posting a 15 minute video about Billie Eilish unfollowing her. The video detailed the ups and downs of their connection (mainly the downs) before the singer finally hit the unfollow button on her IG profile.

P.S. We’re making a mental note to never judge Tana’s love of bikini tops.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Get your zen on in Santorini
Is Tristan Thompson Asking Drake For Advice On How To Win Khloe Kardashian Back?
Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram
Sam Tompkins
Get To Know: Sam Tompkins
Some Fans Are Unstanning Harry Styles Because Of His Controversial New Haircut
Why Ariana Grande Just Filed A Massive $10 Million Lawsuit Against Forever 21
Little Mix at Fusion Festival 2019
7 Acts We Loved At Fusion Festival 2019
Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Are Reportedly Moving In Together After 2 Months Of Dating
Shawn Mendes Responds To A Fan Who Asked If He’s In Love With Camila Cabello
Here Are The Celebs Who Are Being Sued For Their Part In Promoting Fyre Festival
Halsey And Lana Del Rey Are Being Accused Of Shading Camila Cabello’s Album Teasers
Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity
Zendaya Sparks Dating Rumours After Holidaying With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi
Chloe Ferry&#039;s 24th birthday
Chloe Ferry Had An Emotional Birthday Morning With A Blinged Out Rolex
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Using Alice Marie Johnson to Sell Shapewear
Review: Lost Village 2019
Kim Kardashian’s Home Is Crawling With Tarantulas And The Images Are Petrifying

More From Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Confirms Jake Paul Marriage Isn’t Legal: “It’s Just Unnecessary”

Trending Articles

Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Some Fans Are Unstanning Harry Styles Because Of His Controversial New Haircut
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Shawn Mendes Responds To A Fan Who Asked If He’s In Love With Camila Cabello
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Is Tristan Thompson Asking Drake For Advice On How To Win Khloe Kardashian Back?
Review: Lost Village 2019