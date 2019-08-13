Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense

Tana Mongeau had the most savage response to a fan who criticised her fashion sense.

The YouTuber is no stranger to interacting with her followers online and somehow spotted an unflattering tweet someone wrote about her love of mini-skirts and bikini tops.

The comment basically suggested the 21-year-old should hire a stylist and spend her fortune on designer clothes: “Tana Mongeau calls putting a mini skirt and a bikini top on “high fashion””

Despite not even tagging Tana in the tweet, the vlogger saw the criticism and couldn’t help but respond with the sassiest clapback we’ve seen in a while: “I got paid six figures to wear it, Shania. i call that high fashion. ;)”

Yikes.

i got paid six figures to wear it, Shania. i call that high fashion. ;) https://t.co/IRNBtDbj1r — Dizzy Paul (@tanamongeau) September 6, 2019

The influencer lifestyle clearly pays better than some fans expected, with one writing: “Six figures!?? That would pay my tuition.... for a degree that maybe won’t even get me that much a year.”

Another wrote: “Bitch now I’m dizzy reading that” as a third fan said: “Sis said, sorry i’m rich and you’re not.” A fourth pointed out that nobody does a clapback quite like Tana: “The way u respond to hate is AMAZING.”

Getty

This comes a day after she left the internet shook by posting a 15 minute video about Billie Eilish unfollowing her. The video detailed the ups and downs of their connection (mainly the downs) before the singer finally hit the unfollow button on her IG profile.

P.S. We’re making a mental note to never judge Tana’s love of bikini tops.