Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Has Been Hanging Out With Jake Paul’s Ex-Girlfriend Alissa Violet

Meanwhile Jake has moved on with model Julia Rose

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 10:01

Tana Mongeau has been spending time with Jake Paul’s ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet amid reports that he’s in a brand-new relationship with a model called Julia Rose.

The YouTuber uploaded a bunch of videos to her Instagram Story over the weekend. The unlikely pals had been partying at a club together in Los Angeles and looked to be on very friendly terms.

my parents 😍 #tanamongeau #alissaviolet
At one point, it apepared as if the pair were about to kiss before Tana pulled back and yelled: "I'm pregnant! It's Alissa's." Alissa later told the camera: “We f*cked.”

Meanwhile, Jake has made it very clear that he’s moved on from his marriage to Tana by posting a photo of himself giving Julia a kiss alongside the caption: “bro so what.”

bro so what
Shortly after this image was shared online, Tana posted a cryptic message that most fans think was aimed at her ex, writing: "I just hope you're happy.”

Regardless of her inner feelings about their relationship, Page Six have reported that she and Julia were on good terms during an afterparty for Jake's boxing match in Miami on January 30th.

The duo even staged a fake fight before publicly making out with each other. 

so this happened @tanamongeau
Considering Tana and Jake previously had an open marriage, there’s still a chance that they might reunite at some point in the future. Until then, it looks like they’re on good enough terms to hang out with each other's current and ex partners. 

 

