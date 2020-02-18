Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Has Been Pictured Being Kissed By Jake’s Brother Logan Paul

Is their relationship platonic or...?

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 09:51

Tana Mongeau has been pictured looking cosy with ex Jake Paul’s brother, Logan.

The 21-year-old was spotted grabbing some lunch with the YouTuber at a restaurant called Joan’s on Third in Studio City, California. According to reports, the duo chatted throughout their meal and even shared a drink together.

Getty

After the meal, Tana and Logan could be seen strolling around, with Logan later planting a kiss on her head. Their outing comes just a few hours after Logan commented “cute” on one of the influencer’s recent posts.

Tana announced that she was taking a break from her relationship with Jake Paul back in January. As for Logan, he's currently believed to be single after recently being linked to a model called Josie Canseco.

Getty

Discussing the public breakdown of her marriage, Tana previously told Metro.co.uk: “I think we got to the point where we lost sight of our friendship, and we weren’t seeing eye to eye in the way that we used to.

“I have no idea where it’s going to go, I can’t say that I ever know what the future holds, I’ll always have a crazy love for Jake that I don’t really share for anyone else because I shared such a time in my life that I’ll never experience again.”

Getty

While we’re pretty sure Tana and Logan’s relationship is purely platonic, some fans out there are already jumping to conclusions that she might’ve moved on to another Paul brother.

Latest News

Jake Isaac - PUSH Live
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kylie Jenner Invites Fans Inside Her Incredible $1 Million Designer Bag Closet
Tana Mongeau Has Been Pictured Being Kissed By Jake’s Brother Logan Paul
A YouTuber Landed A Date With James Charles By Sliding Into His Mentions
Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse
Miley Cyrus Jokes About Having A Major Wardrobe Malfunction On Instagram
Kim Kardashian Invited Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner
Zayn Malik Responds To The #FreeZayn Campaign That Fans Have Organised
You Can Now Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Saw Hailey Walking Down The Aisle
Get To Know girl in red
Get To Know: girl in red
Noah Centineo Discusses His Past Drug Use Three Years After Going Sober
Ariana Grande Has Been Spotted Kissing A Mystery Man In Los Angeles
Why Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Have Sparked Break-Up Rumours Again
Tana Mongeau Has Been Hanging Out With Jake Paul’s Ex-Girlfriend Alissa Violet
Everything You Need To Know About Reality Con UK!
Tana Mongeau Speaks Out After Jake Paul Kisses Model Julia Rose On Instagram
Miley Cyrus Dodged An Awkward Run-In With Liam Hemsworth By Minutes
Kim Kardashian Thinks Baby Psalm Is A Reincarnation Of Late Father Robert Kardashian
Sofia Richie Has Just Unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram
7 Reasons Why Sailing The Med Is Your Next Summer Adventure

More From Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Has Been Pictured Being Kissed By Jake’s Brother Logan Paul
Tana Mongeau Has Been Hanging Out With Jake Paul’s Ex-Girlfriend Alissa Violet
Tana Mongeau Speaks Out After Jake Paul Kisses Model Julia Rose On Instagram
Jake Paul Gets Candid About His Split From Tana Mongeau: “I Fell Out Of Love”
Hold Up, Are Tana Mongeau And David Dobrik Dating?
Tana Mongeau Donates $7500 To A Random Selection Of Her Twitter Followers
Tana Mongeau Calls Out Unsettling Incident Where A Man Filmed Her In Her Sleep
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019
Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Noah Cyrus Says She’s “Just Friends” With Tana Mongeau Despite Dating Claims
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
A YouTuber Landed A Date With James Charles By Sliding Into His Mentions
Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse
Tana Mongeau Has Been Pictured Being Kissed By Jake’s Brother Logan Paul
Kylie Jenner Invites Fans Inside Her Incredible $1 Million Designer Bag Closet
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Zayn Malik Responds To The #FreeZayn Campaign That Fans Have Organised
Why Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Have Sparked Break-Up Rumours Again
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom