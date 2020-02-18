Tana Mongeau Has Been Pictured Being Kissed By Jake’s Brother Logan Paul

Tana Mongeau has been pictured looking cosy with ex Jake Paul’s brother, Logan.

The 21-year-old was spotted grabbing some lunch with the YouTuber at a restaurant called Joan’s on Third in Studio City, California. According to reports, the duo chatted throughout their meal and even shared a drink together.

Getty

After the meal, Tana and Logan could be seen strolling around, with Logan later planting a kiss on her head. Their outing comes just a few hours after Logan commented “cute” on one of the influencer’s recent posts.

Tana announced that she was taking a break from her relationship with Jake Paul back in January. As for Logan, he's currently believed to be single after recently being linked to a model called Josie Canseco.

Getty

Discussing the public breakdown of her marriage, Tana previously told Metro.co.uk: “I think we got to the point where we lost sight of our friendship, and we weren’t seeing eye to eye in the way that we used to.

“I have no idea where it’s going to go, I can’t say that I ever know what the future holds, I’ll always have a crazy love for Jake that I don’t really share for anyone else because I shared such a time in my life that I’ll never experience again.”

Getty

While we’re pretty sure Tana and Logan’s relationship is purely platonic, some fans out there are already jumping to conclusions that she might’ve moved on to another Paul brother.