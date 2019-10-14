Tana Mongeau Just Hinted She Hooked Up With Noah Cyrus In A Fan Q&A

Tana Mongeau has hinted that she ~did~ hook up with Noah Cyrus after a fan asked her a personal question online.

The YouTuber’s recent video was titled: "answering 100 of your *MOST PSYCHOTIC* questions... i'm gonna have a scandal after this one” and it’s fair to say she spilled a few beans in the clip.

Getty

When someone asked the question: "how good is Noah Cyrus in bed?", the 21-year-old laughed, mumbled something the camera couldn’t pick up, and then gave the simple and straightforward answer: “Very.”

It can be seriously tough to tell when Tana is joking and when she’s being serious so it’s totally possible that she was just playfully feeding into the rumours here.

Still, she and Jake Paul have been very public about the fact that they’re in an open relationship, which is something Tana touched on again in the video.

When a fan asked: “Do you wish you weren't in an open relationship? Or was it voluntary,” Tana responded by saying: "I wish I wasn't and it wasn't voluntary."

Whether she and Noah have hooked up or not is clearly nobody’s business but their own. Either way, Tana looks to be in a good place right now and is clearly surrounding herself with people who are on the same page as her.

As for her relationship with Jake, she recently hit out at an article that claimed their marriage was fake, pointing out that she’s not the kind of person who could fake her emotions for clout.