Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram

Thursday, September 5, 2019 - 09:35

Tana Mongeau has taken to YouTube to share her intense reaction after learning that Billie Eilish unfollowed her on Instagram.

The 21-year-old has always been a huge fan of the ‘Bad Guy’ singer, previously publishing a 30-minute video where she dressed and accessorised like Billie for an entire week. 

alexa play copycat by @billieeilish 😯 NEW VIDEO WHERE I DRESS LIKE BILLIE FOR A WEEK link in bio

Their connection has always been fairly one-sided, with Billie famously having a savage reaction to news that Tana had become engaged to Jake Paul. At the time, she commented “eek” and “yikes” on their Instagram announcement. 

Back in November 2018, the pair seemed to be on better terms with Tana uploading a snap of herself hugging the singer alongside the caption: “Thank u for inviting me to ur show Billie, still can't believe my eyes got to see that.”

i would only take a photo legit bowing down to her hahahahahaha. thank u for inviting me to ur show Billie, still can't believe my eyes got to see that

In an upload posted yesterday, Tana shared several screenshots from more failed interactions including the time she invited Billie to her nuptials only to receive the one-word reply: “no.”

Her heartbreak is clear for the internet to see, with the YouTuber bathing in a sweatsuit, chugging a lot of wine, and playing a piano rendition of “When The Party’s Over.”

Billie Eilish unfollowed me.

One fan responded: “The amount of effort that was put into this video is truly remarkable...we love a content creator,” as another said: “I DIDNT KNOW YOU COULD PLAY PIANO.”

We’re currently hoping Billie will watch this modern-day masterpiece and give Tana another chance.

 

