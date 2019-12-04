Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Just Referred To Noah Cyrus As Her Girlfriend In A YouTube Video

The YouTuber previously said she wanted her marriage to be exclusive

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - 09:51

Tana Mongeau has referred to Noah Cyrus as her girlfriend in a recent video and fans are speculating about how this might impact on her marriage to Jake Paul.

The YouTubers tied the knot earlier this year, but their wedding wasn’t legally binding. Recently, they’ve been working on maintaining their relationship “offline” and have only appeared in a handful of each other’s vlogs.

Getty

Tana’s fans were left pondering the state of her love life when she uploaded a video featuring Noah titled: “I took my girlfriend’s phone and flirted with my best friend. Prank??

There have been rumours that the two might be dating for several months now. In a recent video, a fan asked Tana how good Noah was in bed only for her to reply with the conclusive answer: “Very.”

YouTube

She and Jake have an open marriage, but Tana has previously made it clear that she’d prefer their relationship to be exclusive. So, what does that mean for her and Noah?

In case you were wondering how the internet feels about their connection, the general consensus is that the pair make a cute, like-minded couple: “Starting a petition for tana mongeau to divorce jake paul & mary noah cyrus.”

Another person said: “okay but why do i lowkey ship tana mongeau and noah cyrus ? lowkey cute af” as someone else said: “I support tana mongeau and noah cyrus with my entire heart.”

Whatever’s going on here, everyone involved seems to be happy with the situation.

 

