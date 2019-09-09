Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby

Is she pregnant or not?

Monday, September 9, 2019 - 09:56

Tana Mongeau has shut down rumours that she and Jake Paul are expecting their first child together after the YouTuber took to social-media to make a prank announcement.

The couple tied the knot back on July 28th after two months of dating, and their marriage - which technically isn’t legal - has been picked apart by a lot of people ever since.

Despite insisting that their connection is totally genuine, some fans have accused the pair of coupling up to generate more interest in their channels. 

Yesterday, Jake left a lot of people feeling seriously confused after taking to Twitter to write: “Tana’s pregnant.” But it didn’t take long for Tana herself to shut down the claims, responding: “No I’m not.”

“Is this just Jake's way of saying come home so he can get you pregnant??” one fan said, as another added: “But @tanamongeau you would so cute and beautiful if you got pregnant.”

Some people have suggested that she ~could~ be saving the announcement for a future date: “Ur actually pregnant and he ruined the surprise,” one fan guessed as Tana replied: “No, he’s just dizzy and wants clout hahahahaha.”

Proving that she and Jake probably won’t be having a child for a long time, she then retweeted a post that read: “My favourite thing about kids is not having any,” alongside the comment: “Omg this!”

Classic Jake Paul. Do you think he and Tana will have a child together in the future?

 

