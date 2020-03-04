Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year

Tana Mongeau has responded to rumours that she’ll announce a pregnancy this year.

The YouTuber took to social-media to quote-tweet an account that claimed she’d be making a baby announcement by the end of 2020. The 21-year-old couldn’t be more against the idea, writing the short and sweet denial: “nope! try again!”

This isn’t the first time people have speculated about her womb. Back in 2019, then-husband Jake Paul claimed that she was pregnant with his child, only for Tana to contradict him on social-media.

Shutting down the baby rumours, Tana replied to a fan who suggested she was angry about the “surprise” being ruined: “No, he’s just dizzy and wants clout hahahahaha.”

This comes after she spoke to Business Insider about living her life on the internet and taking any criticism with a pinch of salt.

“If I find myself feeling bad for myself or pitying myself, I have to constantly remind myself that at the end of the day, 'This is the career and the life you have. Every person everywhere writing about you, they're making you more famous.'"

"I think my fan base and I are all kind of the same type of b----," she told the publication. "I hope no one wants to actually be me. But I think me being a trainwreck resonates with people."

It doesn’t sound like Tana has any immediate plans to start a family, but there are still nine months left of the year for her to change her mind.