Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year

Is it written in the stars?

Monday, March 9, 2020 - 10:06

Tana Mongeau has responded to rumours that she’ll announce a pregnancy this year. 

The YouTuber took to social-media to quote-tweet an account that claimed she’d be making a baby announcement by the end of 2020. The 21-year-old couldn’t be more against the idea, writing the short and sweet denial: “nope! try again!”

This isn’t the first time people have speculated about her womb. Back in 2019, then-husband Jake Paul claimed that she was pregnant with his child, only for Tana to contradict him on social-media.

Shutting down the baby rumours, Tana replied to a fan who suggested she was angry about the “surprise” being ruined: “No, he’s just dizzy and wants clout hahahahaha.”

This comes after she spoke to Business Insider about living her life on the internet and taking any criticism with a pinch of salt.

 “If I find myself feeling bad for myself or pitying myself, I have to constantly remind myself that at the end of the day, 'This is the career and the life you have. Every person everywhere writing about you, they're making you more famous.'"

let me just tell you i do not look like this right now. 🥴🤒

"I think my fan base and I are all kind of the same type of b----," she told the publication. "I hope no one wants to actually be me. But I think me being a trainwreck resonates with people."

It doesn’t sound like Tana has any immediate plans to start a family, but there are still nine months left of the year for her to change her mind.

Latest News

Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year
Madison Beer Pens Powerful Letter About Her Private Images Being Leaked
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Underwear In A ~Very~ Revealing Selfie
Get To Know Josie Man
Get To Know: Josie Man
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip
Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims North West Copied A Child Star’s Song
Justin Bieber Reveals The One Habit That Annoys Hailey Bieber The Most
Tana Mongeau Did A Meet And Greet With Fans Despite Having Pink Eye
Kylie Jenner Fuels Rumours Her Relationship With Travis Scott Is Back On
James Charles Says He Was ‘Threatened’ By An Uber Driver In A Disturbing Incident
Kris Jenner Reveals Which Of Her Daughters Will Be Next To Have A Baby
James Charles Says Trolls Are “Trying To Ruin His Life” After Controversial Video
Liam Payne And Maya Henry Have Reportedly Split After Six Months Together
Get To Know iyla
Get To Know: iyla
Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row
NikkieTutorials Slams Transphobes For Calling Her A ‘Boy’ In Her Comments

More From Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year
Tana Mongeau Did A Meet And Greet With Fans Despite Having Pink Eye
Logan Paul Reveals His “Date” With Jake’s Ex Tana Mongeau Was A Prank
Tana Mongeau Has Been Pictured Being Kissed By Jake’s Brother Logan Paul
Tana Mongeau Has Been Hanging Out With Jake Paul’s Ex-Girlfriend Alissa Violet
Tana Mongeau Speaks Out After Jake Paul Kisses Model Julia Rose On Instagram
Jake Paul Gets Candid About His Split From Tana Mongeau: “I Fell Out Of Love”
Hold Up, Are Tana Mongeau And David Dobrik Dating?
Tana Mongeau Donates $7500 To A Random Selection Of Her Twitter Followers
Tana Mongeau Calls Out Unsettling Incident Where A Man Filmed Her In Her Sleep
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019
Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show

Trending Articles

Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Madison Beer Pens Powerful Letter About Her Private Images Being Leaked
Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean
Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Underwear In A ~Very~ Revealing Selfie
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed