Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Reveals Why She Turned Down $2 Million From A Brand Deal

The YouTuber refused the offer for a pretty cool reason

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 10:09

Tana Mongeau has opened up about her decision to turn down a $2 million brand deal.

The YouTuber has revealed that she’s been “crippling demonetized” by the restructuring of the platform, but has insisted that she won’t compromise on the integrity of her videos just to make a quick buck.

Getty

“If you watch me, or if you’ve ever watched any of my content, you know I am cripplingly demonetized,” she explained. “I am cripplingly unpaid from this whole YouTube thing that I do. I never really… wanna compromise my content to make money on ads.”

According to Tana, a brand called Bang Energy reached out to her team with a proposal for a $1 million endorsement deal. The only catch is that Tana would be required to promote their merchandise throughout 2019 with a series of social-media posts.

Getty

Speaking about the CEO, she said: “He adds to the contract that I have to do all these Instagram posts telling people to follow him... but it’s like, do you want to de-saturate your Instagram content like that?”

Tana turned down the deal, only for Bang Energy to raise the deal to $2 million in an attempt to win her over. Tana stuck to her guns, saying: “I never want to be that girl on Instagram, like, ‘Hehe, the sunrise was so pretty today, follow the Bang Energy CEO.'”

Getty

She added: “It’s not me. Jordan and I spent two weeks contemplating this $2 million deal [before turning it down]”

After all, you can’t buy authenticity.

