Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Says She Will "Always Love" Jake Paul Despite Divorce Rumours

The wildest whirlwind romance continues...

Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 12:40

Tana Mongeau has opened up about everything from her wedding to Jake Paul, their open marriage, dating Noah Cyrus and more in her most honest interview yet.

Days after the YouTuber's husband told ET Online that they will eventually get a divorce, Tana's interview with Zach Sang tells a totally different - and much more hopeful - story.

Getty Images

She discussed their "unconventional" relationship at length with Sang and his co-host during the 80-minute interview, surprising them and viewers by describing the dynamic of their marriage, including their current living arrangements (they live separately), seeing other people and how often they actually spend time together ("We just see each other a lot").

According to Tana, nobody makes her happier than Jake right now, although she happily stated that their relationship is open (as we found out earlier this week when she was posting with Miley Cyrus' lil' sis) and they navigate the boundaries on a day-to-day basis.

Getty Images

The whole relationship sounds surprisingly stable and balanced from what she said, which has fans confused after her husband publicly said it won't last just days ago. So, what is the truth?

Well, when Zach Sang asked Tana "Is this a forever thing?", she said: "Yeah, I don't... I mean, it's hard because I think we were both like 'oh my God, let's get married' and then we got married and it's like 'what is married life to us?'"

"Neither of us are really realistically fit in the place to be married right now. We're just dizzy as fuck and decided to do it and now it's like figuring out what married life is to us."

While stating that the start of their relationship may have been a complete whirlwind and not at all traditional, that doesn't stop her from believing her happiness could last forever.

Getty Images

"It's hard, it's f**king really, really hard and we both kind of came to this stop where we're like 'what do we do now?'. In the regard of you asking if it's forever, like, I'll always love him forever and I'll always have a special place in my heart in this time of my life being shared with him forever."

"If I'm as happy as I am and was in that moment then f**k yeah, let's ride it out," she said before adding: "But he's also crazy, so."

Getty Images

It's hard to tell when Jake is telling the truth - come on, he faked a pregnancy reveal this week - but Tana has been keeping him right so far, so we're gonna trust what she says.

Whatever happens next, we're sure we'll hear all about it anyways.

