Tana Mongeau Speaks Out After Jake Paul Kisses Model Julia Rose On Instagram

Tana Mongeau has spoken up amid reports that Jake Paul is currently in a relationship with a model called Julia Rose.

The YouTuber took to Twitter to share a cryptic message after her ex published an image of himself cosied up with Julia on Instagram. Jake had captioned the image with the sassy remark: “bro so what.”

While Tana hasn’t directly commented on the image itself, fans are assuming that her random tweet of “I just hope you’re happy” is a direct message to her ex-husband.

Prior to their break-up, Tana had hinted that their relationship was struggling. In a video, she claimed that the pair’s hectic work schedule had an impact on their home life. The duo announced their separation at the beginning of 2020 and said they’d remain good friends.

i just hope you’re happy — future stripper (@tanamongeau) February 8, 2020

Even though Jake seems to have moved on from their relationship very quickly, it doesn’t look like Tana has any bad blood towards Julia. The model had even published a snap of the pair hanging out together after Jake’s recent boxing match victory.

Still, the timing of their romance is quite strange. Just a week ago, Tana posted a poll to Instagram Stories asking if she should take Jake back. He’d slid into her DMs to write “yes”, suggesting that he was eager to give their relationship another chance.

It’s impossible to know when Jake and Tana are actually being serious online, but we hope they both find what they’re looking for here.