Tana Mongeau Weighs In On Ex Bella Thorne’s New Romance With Alex Martini

Tana Mongeau has weighed in on ex Bella Thorne’s new romance with girlfriend Alex Martini and she clearly approves of their connection.

On Sunday, the actor had taken to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself snuggling up to her “camera shy” love interest, captioning the snaps: “She’s very cute ✨💫 first girl I have dated that’s camera shy 😂”

Bella is currently in an open relationship with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, and he’s since taken to Instagram to give his seal of approval to her new romance: “♥️ You girls are cute,” he responded, as Bella replied: “see you soon baby."

As for Tana, the YouTuber gave her support to the new relationship by writing a simple: “yes martini!” beneath the snaps.

happy birthday @bellathorne 🦋 grateful to be spending a third birthday of yours with u. as always, thank u for changing my life u fucking mogul 🖤 pic.twitter.com/JSYOI2EKN9 — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 9, 2019

For the benefit of anyone who’s confused AF right now, Tana and Bella were both in an open relationship with rapper Mod Sun last year. The pair had fallen out in the wake of their split but seem to be back on good terms again.

Tana has since tied the knot with YouTuber Jake Paul, with the married couple also agreeing that their relationship shouldn’t stop them from hooking up with other people if and when someone else catches their eye.

Getty Images

The short take is that everyone seems to be happy with their current set-up and there’s clearly no drama between any of the couples.