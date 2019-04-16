Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019

Her tomb raider outfit hit the right spot

Friday, December 13, 2019 - 09:58

If you’re the kind of person who takes outfit inspiration from celebrities, you’ll know that there were some truly iconic A-list looks that took place in 2019.

One outfit that seems to have caught the attention of everyone with a working internet connection is the ensemble Tana Mongeau decided to wear to Coachella. 

Getty

According to some stats published by Google Data scientists, the YouTuber’s self-proclaimed “tomb raider meets sl*t” outfit was the most googled female celebrity look of the entire year. Yup, even higher than anything Beyonce, Cardi B, or Katy Perry wore.

At the time, Tana wrote that she was feeling her look so much that she didn’t even bother to use Facetune on the image: “Okay now that I really let my pic with Kylie SINK IN on u hoes... this was my fav look of Weekend 1 🖤

okay now that I really let my pic with Kylie SINK IN on u hoes... this was my fav look of Weekend 1 🖤 tomb raider meets slut! (and yes the last pic is me fixing my hair in the camera lmao)

“Tomb raider meets sl*t! (and yes the last pic is me fixing my hair in the camera lmao)”

Fans immediately loved the shot, with one person writing: “This is the dopest you’ve ever looked,” as another hinted they’d sell an organ for a replica of the ensemble: “Hi where do I get this outfit?”

Instagram

Tana has had a pretty huge year in every aspect of her life after tying the knot with boyfriend Jake Paul in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony back in the Summer. Just yesterday, the couple announced that they’ve landed their own reality TV show.

As for the tomb raider outfit, we can see why it made such an impact online.

 

 

 

