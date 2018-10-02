Here's Your First Look At Taron Egerton As Elton John In His New Movie

The first trailer has dropped for Elton John biopic Rocketman, and it looks as though Taron Egerton was simply born to play the artist formerly known as Reg Dwight. Yep, the massive sunglasses most definitely fit…

Taron Egerton stars as Elton John / Paramount

"Where there was darkness, there is now you," growls Bodyguard star Richard Madden in his Scottish brogue, "and it's going to be a wild ride". Cue super-sized stadium gigs, wild after-parties and more than a little rock star excess, as Elton hits the road in fine style.

Check out the new trailer, below…

The new movie is billed as being "based on a true fantasy" and will have a fair few out-there sequences from the looks of this first footage. That said, Elton's husband David Furnish is on board as a producer, with the man himself taking an Executive Producer credit, so expect authenticity amongst the drug-fuelled dream sequences.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and co-starring Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Steven Mackintosh, Rocketman will open in the UK on 31 May 2019.