Armpit Tattoos Are The Unexpected Beauty Trend Of The Summer

They might be on your skin for life but tattoo trends are constantly coming and going, we've witnessed everything from sleeves to swallows and just when you think you've seen all the ink the glorious people of Instagram have gone and made armpit tats a legit thing.

While your underarms might be solely reserved for the occassional spritz of Dove Deodorant, there are literally thousands of people using the delicate area as a canvas for insanely detailed and often quite beautiful pit-ink.

Instagram/scherptagram

The area is supposedly hella painful to get inked but pain is beauty for a lot of Instagram users and many have braved the needle for tats ranging from pretty floral designs to cute fruit.

So this trend defo isn't for everyone and could arguably look like you're sporting a super hairy underarm, regardless take a look at some of the best pit-tats we found below: