Armpit Tattoos Are The Unexpected Beauty Trend Of The Summer

it's all about pit for tat.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 16:19

They might be on your skin for life but tattoo trends are constantly coming and going, we've witnessed everything from sleeves to swallows and just when you think you've seen all the ink the glorious people of Instagram have gone and made armpit tats a legit thing.

While your underarms might be solely reserved for the occassional spritz of Dove Deodorant, there are literally thousands of people using the delicate area as a canvas for insanely detailed and often quite beautiful pit-ink.

Instagram/scherptagram

The area is supposedly hella painful to get inked but pain is beauty for a lot of Instagram users and many have braved the needle for tats ranging from pretty floral designs to cute fruit.

So this trend defo isn't for everyone and could arguably look like you're sporting a super hairy underarm, regardless take a look at some of the best pit-tats we found below:

More flowers by the lovely @rsdtattoos. 💕 She is absolutely amazing.

More flowers by the lovely @rsdtattoos. 💕 She is absolutely amazing.

A post shared by Mela (@melapetal) on

Right I the sweet spot on Alaina by @disintegrationxvx she's still got a few spots left this week peeps! 🌻

Right I the sweet spot on Alaina by @disintegrationxvx she's still got a few spots left this week peeps! 🌻

A post shared by GOLD COAST TATTOOS (@gold_coast_tattoos) on

Putain de merci Justine , pour la confiance, la peau, le calme et d'être venue jusqu'à Paris , t'es au top ! 💪 Et merci pour la bière !🍻🎉 Cette aisselle est cicatrisée ! ✨ Si toi aussi t'es pas une fiotte et que t'es au moins aussi énervé que Justine écris moi si tu veux que tes dessous de bras soient cooooools ! 🎉🎉GUESTS 🎉🎉 LIÈGE du 23 au 27 mai @lusinetattoogalerie DORTMUND du 30 mai au 3juin @bestechungtattoo LAUSANNE du 26 juin au 1juillet @leparloirtattoo BORDEAUX du 3 au 8 juillet @bodyfikation 👉💌Sachamadewithlove@gmail.com #sachamadewithlove #chezmémétattoo #boldwillhold #boldlines #freehandtattoo #peony #armpittattoo #Justineelleesttropbadass

💉Love the beginning of my sleeve 💉 Thank you so much @ecchan702tattoo honestly this picture does it no justice!! Looking forward to our next session!💉 #armpittattoo #armpit #tattoo #tattoosession #skinfactorylv #strawberry #strawberries #leafs #victorian #girlswithtattoos #girlsthatsmoke #girlsthatdab #happycamper 💉 🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓🍓

Armpit flower round two! Thanks @faymakestattoos hope you enjoy having the prettiest pits in the land

Armpit flower round two! Thanks @faymakestattoos hope you enjoy having the prettiest pits in the land

A post shared by Jordyn Smithson (@jordynoshtims) on

Par @ophelie_taki à la @montpellier_tattoo_convention 🌸 #tattoo #toulouse #ink #ophelietaki #tzaziki #montpelliertattooconvention #armpit #armpittattoo #flowertattoo #tattooshop #tattooartist

Had the pleasure of making a pretty flower on this pretty warrior woman! Fun as always, and thanks sooo much for the lovely gift, sweet thing! @furabodyworks #furabodyworks #fura #tattoos #tattooedwomen #tattoo #flowers #flowertattoo #mariescherping #mariescherpingtattoos #armpittattoo

Getting a flattering/ non blurry picture of my finished armpit tattoo with my non dominant hand has proven to be more difficult than I thought it would be. #23 self timer shots later, here she is! Thank you @tylertattoo I lurvs it!

Jammed out this little armpit crabby tatty on @halley_rn tonight. Hope it didn't pinch too much. Lol. Wanna get something rad to start the summer off right? Text 951-275-2070 or email Justkeith@live.com to set up an appointment! Spanks for looking! #tattoo #tattoos #tattooer #tattooed #tattooist #tattooartist #girlytattoo #girlswithink #girlswithtattoos #tattooedgirls #armpittattoo #ouch #crab #colortattoo #tradish #traditional #tradworkers #traditionaltattoo #traditionaltattoos #la #longbeach #newportbeach #huntingtonbeach #sealbeach #unionmachine #unionsupply #lunapigment #stilllifetattoo #tattooshurt @lunapigment @union_supply @unionmachine @stilllifetattoo

Armpit Tattoos Are The Unexpected Beauty Trend Of The Summer

Armpit Tattoos Are The Unexpected Beauty Trend Of The Summer

Tattoos

Celebrity

Celebrity

Movies

Celebrity Piercings

Celebrity Tattoos

Music

