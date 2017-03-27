Taylor Lautner

Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Have Reportedly Split

Why why why why why.

Lucy Bacon
Friday, July 7, 2017 - 12:02

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner may have never technically confirmed they were ever a thing, but we’re still going to go ahead and be sad that they’ve allegedly parted ways.

After the tragic passing of Billie’s mum, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, last year, Taylor was praised for being there for his significant other.

Some family members even claimed he was “like a husband” to her, but according to People they’re not longer close in that way.

“They aren’t together anymore but they are still friendly,” a source told the magazine. “She’s really focused on her work right now.”

But seeing as this hasn’t actually been confirmed by the two of them, we’re going to continue to hold out hope they’re still out there in the world taking ridiculously cute Insta pics.

Because honestly they’re just everything we want in a celeb couple.

