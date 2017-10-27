7 Incredibly Accurate Fan Theories From Taylor Swift's ...Ready For It? Video

Let's face it, you might think you know a lot about Taylor Swift and her drams or be super good a symbolism and stuff but no one will be able to spill the tea on the hidden messages in Taylor Swift's new video for ...Ready For It? better than her mega fans.

Well maybe Tay herself but she isn't going to sit us all down and explain is she? That would be the dream though.

CHECK OUT THE CELEBS WHO GOT SUPER NAKED ON SOCIAL MEDIA...

But because the Swift nation lost their shiz all over the internet when the vid dropped, we now know all the fan theories that will blow your actual minds...

1. Her boyf Joe Alwyn gets a mention...

Taylor and Joe's birth years, 1989 and 1991 written on the wall. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/2yij2uZglh — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) October 27, 2017

At one point in the video, Tay stands with two number painted on the wall behind her. 89 is an obvious nod to her album 1989 and her year of birth and, maybe not so coincidentally, 91 is the birth year of her new man Joe.

One fan pointed out that the name Joseph was written in Chinese symbols in the background of the video and she’s right. We put it into Google translate and everything.

Taylor punches in the numbers 21 and Joe's birthday is Feb 21st 🤔 #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/qc6fJcoDwC — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 27, 2017

Later she punches in the number 21 to the keyboard and, as Swifties noticed, that’s the day of Joe’s birthday – 21st of February.

2. The snake isn’t going anywhere...

Tay Tay isn’t letting that snake thing go and there are references to it all over the video. Heads up Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, we don’t think this feud will be settled any time soon.

OMG. The characters 蛇年 is Chinese for "Year of the Snake," which is the zodiac year @taylorswift13 was born in. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/bAWOUljvRb — Evelyn Lee (@theevelynlee) October 27, 2017

More Chinese symbols pop up meaning the Chinese Zodiac year of the snake which also happens to be the year Taylor was born in. Awks.

3. Many fans think Taylor is breaking free of her old persona in the video...

The nude Tay is thought to represent who she really is, stripped back, and the Taylor in black is who the world portrayed her as.

Taylor sets herself free from what the media depicts her to be. Powerful video and she slays it! @taylornation13 #ReadyForItMusicVideo ❤ pic.twitter.com/FEjrR78TOi — Kara Lyn Rumley (@kararumley) October 27, 2017

Plus fans went crazy when she liked a bunch of Tumblr posts with these exact theories.

Taylor liked these posts on Tumblr about the theme of the #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/fZUA5ucKaN — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 27, 2017

4. The nude suit...

I didn’t realize Ghost in the Shell was being rebooted and starring Taylor Swift. #ReadyForIt pic.twitter.com/hW1P2UMW34 — Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 23, 2017

As well as the theory that nude Taylor is the real Taylor, fans also pointed out the similarities to a Japanese film Ghost In The Shell, in which a new soldier is made, first of its kind, to rise up and defeat the world’s worst villains. Erm....

It’s pretty clear now that Taylor being “naked” in the Ready For It video is in reference to Kanye’s Famous one. If so, I’m stanning forever — #1 snake stan (@slitherswift) October 23, 2017

Fans also think it could be a pointed reference to Kanye’s Famous video where Taylor is naked. And as we all remember that kicked off the whole drama in the first place.

5. The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now...

Is it just me, or what? I think this scene from the trailer of #ReadyForItMusicVideo looks familiar to me. @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/xveg2Pmpo1 — ✨ERK🐍✨ (@earkkky13) October 23, 2017

There are a bunch of references to her past in the video, mostly around the previous music videos she has done with the direction Joseph Khan.

6. Calvin Harris...

The lightning throughout the video could be nod to the 2016 single she did with Calvin, This Is What You Came For, as the single’s artwork was a drawing of a similar theme.

7. The white horse...

The old horse can't come to the phone right now. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/x4kTMwTbZs — melissa🌩🐍💕 (@swiftlymelissa) October 27, 2017

Tay is no stranger to having a white horse in her videos and she’s taking it with her into her new life. As well as fans thinking it’s a nod to her old self, it is also thought that she doesn’t need a knight on a white horse to come and save her like she did in her 2008 Fearless video, but that she’ll do it herself.

Now take a look at the other celebs who actually got naked, this time on social media...