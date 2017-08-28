Taylor Swift

A Breakdown of Taylor Swift's Genius 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

She's killing her 'Reputation', once and for all...

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 14:57

During the 2017 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift premiered the music video for her brand new single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ and it is EVERYTHING.

The superstar dismantles her snakey, victim-playing reputation with direct references to pretty much everything the media has said about her since 2009.

It is, without a doubt, her best video to date, and is super clever and just a very, very amazing pop video. 

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the visual is a super extravagant, high-budget affair that is reminiscent of the best early ‘00s music videos, with multiple sets and countless (gorgeous) looks.

Because of this, there is a lot to unpack as the dozens of references to her past controversy are chopped in amongst the larger-than-life moments.

So, let’s take a look…

Bathing In Diamonds

YouTube / Taylor Swift

A few years ago, Taylor said the inspiration behind ‘Blank Space’ was the perception that she was a psychotic man-eater who sat “crying in her marble bathtub surrounded by pearls.” Now she brings this to life, with the added bonus of a single dollar bill among the diamonds - a reference to the $1 settlement figure she requested in her recent court case, which she won.

Some fans are already theorising that this has a more mean-spirited reference to Kim Kardashian’s robbery last year, however we’re going to hope that is seriously not the case…

Anaconda Queen

YouTube / Taylor Swift

Wearing the devil’s red, the singer sits on a throne draped in snake jewellery with snakes slithering around her. It’s well-known that social media bombarded Taylor’s accounts with the snake emoji when Kim Kardashian exposed her last year, and the title hasn’t really left her ever since. Here, she embraces the character of Head Snake and sips from a nice little cuppa tea served by her python pals. Amazing.

Stream Stealer

YouTube / Taylor Swift

One scene sees Taylor and her friends rob a bank - oh wait, it’s not a bank, it’s “Stream Co.” Poking fun at her money-hungry reputation, Taylor also seems to address people accusing her of stealing streams from Katy Perry here. As we know, Taylor’s music was not available to stream for a long time until she finally added them earlier this summer… on the same day Perry launched her album campaign.

“Squad Goals” University

YouTube / Taylor Swift

For another genius section of the video, Taylor is seen at the head of a factory of flawless female models selecting members of her infamous squad. She stands at the top like some kind of The Hunger Games dictator brainwashing them with cat memes, obviously referencing the fact many believed her girl squad had to 1) love cats like her, and 2) be a model. Preferably for Victoria’s Secret…

The Maneater / Hiddleswift Gate

YouTube / Taylor Swift

Last year Taylor was accused of staging her short-lived romance with Tom Hiddleston for the media, and the rumours were fuelled when he wore an “I <3 T.S.” top on the beach. That was still a bizarre moment in life, however she makes it hilarious here as the slogan is emblazoned across her band of male dancers. They are also wearing earpieces, a nod to some opinions that she basically instructed Hiddleston on what to do. Genius.

The Old Taylor Is Dead

YouTube / Taylor Swift

THIS. IS. THE. BEST. The climax of the video comes as 2017 Taylor stands above a pyramid of her past incarnations. From Country Taylor to Ballet ‘Shake It Off’ Taylor, she recreates literally every notable look of hers from the past, showing them struggling to survive and falling further from the top as New Taylor dominates. Does she mean that she is none of them or that she is all of them?

OMG. It’s 2009 VMAs Taylor

YouTube / Taylor Swift

The very end of the video takes this even further, as Taylor acts out public opinions of each ‘kind’ of Taylor. “There she goes playing the victim - again!” before 2009 VMA Taylor speaks into the mic “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative”, to which all of the Taylors scream “Shut up!”

YouTube / Taylor Swift

I mean, it’s just genius. The self-referencing. The self-dragging.

Bravo, Taylor.

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

Watch the 2017 MTV VMAs from 8pm tonight only on MTV UK.

By Ross McNeilage

