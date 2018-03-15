Taylor Swift

Could Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Be Heading Down The Aisle?

There are rumours that the duo are already thinking about marriage.

Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 10:02

It looks like Taylor Swift might be ready to pick out a gown shaped liked a pastry because the latest rumours on the block are that she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are headed for marriage.

The couple have reportedly been together for over a year, although T-Swizzle's refusal to disclose literally anything about their relationship means it's hard to pinpoint exactly when they first got together.

Let's get checking out a bunch of times celebrities didn't hold back on the PDA...

It's now being reported that Taylor thinks of the 27-year-old as "the one" and is hoping that he might get down on one knee and pop the question soon. 

"Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her," a source has told Us Weekly. "She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn't feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point."

Getty

Other than a couple of long lens paparazzi shots of the duo walking around together, it's fair to say that Jaylor have been 100x more low-key than her past relationships. 

"This is the first time she's kept the guy [she's dating] private," the insider pointed out. "She really likes Joe. She wants to keep her personal life separate from her work life."

Taylor Hill/Getty

This comes amid reports from The Sun that Taylor is practically living in Joe's London apartment, and that the couple go to extreme lengths to ensure that nobody knows where they are or what they're doing. 

"She always tries to keep a low profile but has been having a lot of fun with the group," an insider said. "And some have even been joking that it's as if she's moved in with him, as Taylor doesn't have her own place to live in when she's staying in the UK."

It sounds like this could be the end of all the endings. 

