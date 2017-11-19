Taylor Swift

Details Of Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn's Romance Revealed (And It All Sounds So Perfect)

These two really do sound made for each other

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 15:55

Whilst diehard Swifties are well aware that Taylor Swift is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, details of their romance have been kept pretty quite.

But now details of the relationship have been unveiled - and it sounds like these two love birds are absolutely head over heels for each other.

Tay and Joe were first linked way back in May - and he’s already been referenced in music videos and songs.

But it seems like the love between the pair is coming pretty naturally - despite both of them having bonkers busy work schedules.

[Getty]

“When Taylor tours internationally next year, they will figure it out,” a source told People magazine.

“This is not anything they are stressing about. Their relationship is amazing, because they are both committed to making it work. It’s just a very normal and respectful relationship, built on give-and-take. Joe is a gentleman and just a great guy to date,” the source continued.

And it seems both sides of the relationship are working hard to make things work.

“When Joe is filming, Taylor flies to see him as much as she can—most recently in Atlanta,” the source added.

Sounds like these two are perfect for each other!

