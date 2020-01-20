Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?

Just incase there wasn’t enough drama going down in 2020 to keep everyone entertained, there’s been a report claiming that Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift nearly had a run-in at a Los Angeles gym.

According to TMZ, Taylor had booked out the area for a private session, which is apparently what A-listers tend to do when they want to exercise in peace. As fate would have it, Justin was already at the gym in question and wasn’t keen on cutting his own session early.

Getty

“Justin's security team was approached and asked to leave, but JB's team held firm and said he was going to finish his workout before taking off."

The same site said that Justin "had no idea it was Taylor who had requested the gym be cleared," and added that it’s also likely Taylor didn't know Justin was at the gym before she got there.

Getty

For anyone who’s been living under a rock, Taylor and Justin haven’t seen eye-to-eye for a long time. They initially fell out over his split with Selena Gomez, with Taylor recently accusing him of “bullying” her over the dispute surrounding ownership of her masters.

Justin has always denied these claims and thrown his support behind manager, Scooter Braun, who currently owns the rights to her music.

Instagram

Taylor previously blasted the manager in an online statement: “Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

All in all, it was probably for the best that these two didn’t run into each other at the lockers.