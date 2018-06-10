Everyone Is LOVING Taylor Swift’s Makeover In The New Sugarland Music Video

Taylor Swift has transformed into a red haired femme fatale for a new music video - and fans are absolutely loving it.

Tay has given herself a makeover after writing the concept for the music video for Sugarland’s (performing duo Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush - who are also The Swift’s labelmates) new single, Babe.

The track was co-written by Taylor and she features in the 1960s-inspired video (which was filmed on the old Mad Men set and stars Jennifer and Superman actor Brandon Roth as a husband and wife that Taylor gets between) which dropped on Saturday.

“She actually reached out to us and said, ‘I’ve got a great idea for the video,’ and she wrote the treatment,” Jennifer told People magazine.

“She loves our recording of it. She’s been such a champion of ours, not only for many, many years, but also where this project is concerned. She’s just super excited that we’re doing it,” Jennifer added.

Fans have been gushing over Taylor’s make-over - with many feeling she looks great as a red head.

“The video was awesome and the red hair really look good on Taylor.,” one fan gushed online, while another wrote: “Taylor looks so glamorous here!”

The fact that Taylor wrote the song for her 2012 album, Red (it didn’t make the final cut), and the fact she is sporting a red wig in the Sugarland video has not gone unnoticed by fans either.

“She wrote this during the red era, and she is wearing red with red hair, wig flown,” one fan commented - while another agreed, adding: “One of the reasons why i love Taylor. The way she connects everything with subtle or obvious details.”

