Fan Are Convinced Kim Kardashian Just Reignited Her Feud With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s fans have become pretty good over the years at knowing when another celeb is taking aim at their leader, and this time it’s Kim Kardashian. Again.

Earlier this week the KUWTK star posted a pic on her Instagram of herself snapping her own photo of Kanye’s 2016 “Famous” exhibit, which featured a naked wax figure of Taylor.

Kim captioned the snap: “Famous.” Only fans weren’t particularly pleased with her choice of photo, as they took it upon themselves to be equally as shady towards the reality star.

Yep, just like the Beyhive they decided the only way forwards was to flood Kim’s comment section with the rat emoji. Why? Well because snakes (Tay’s spirit animal of choice) eat rats, so that’s just lovely.

And while Taylor wasn’t the only nude figure in the exhibit, in the song which it was celebrating Kanye sings the line “made that b***h famous”, which isn’t exactly a positive situation.

famous famous A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

Though Taylor still made sure to get her own back, as she sings in her new track ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’: “It was so nice being friends again / There I was giving you a second chance / But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand."

While having watched several hours of Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently, we all know that Kim doesn’t post a photo on Instagram without scrutinising every last detail first.