Taylor Swift

Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Album Could Be Called 'Eclipse' And Could They Have A Point?

Either way, her latest announcement pretty much eclipsed the actual eclipse.

Linds Foley
Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 08:45

If anyone was going to upstage the solar eclipse then of course it was going to be Taylor Swift, who took to the internet to drop a very curious little teaser yesterday, essentially hinting that she is probably very much about to make a musical comeback. 

But while the reptilian nature of the glitchy looking teaser had everyone theorising that she could be making a point about the criticism that she received from Kim Kardashian last year for so-called 'snakey' behaviour, fans have a slightly more interesting thought which just so happens to involve a theory that the new album could be called 'Eclipse'.

Check out Taylor Swift's video for Out of The Woods below...

A large portion of the world might have gone dark when the moon passed over the sun yesterday, but for Swifties it lit right up thanks to Taylor FINALLY hinting that she's ready to drop her sixth album, known affectionately to fans as 'TS6' until we have a proper name.

As well as the curious timing of the announcement being in the hours leading up to the solar eclipse, there are a few other signs that have led a bunch of Swifties to come up with a quite compelling theory that the album could be space-themed in some way. 

Ready for a trip down the T-Swiz album theory rabbit hole?

First up we have fan tshifty, who has this epic masterpost laying out all the subtle hints you might just have missed...

tumblr / tshifty

Pretty curious, right?

There's also this Instagram, which an exec from Taylor's record label apparently posted last year and which just so happens to show the exact time the eclipse was at its peak in New York yesterday.

But what do you reckon? Is this all coincidence or is there something extraterrestrial going on? 

Let us know your conspiracy theories with a tweet over @MTVUK way. 

