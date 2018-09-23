Taylor Swift

From Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal To Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas: 7 Doomed Celebrity Relationships That You’ve Probably Forgotten About

Let's take a trip down memory lane

Sunday, September 23, 2018 - 15:55

Life moves fast in the land of celebrities which is why it’s easy to forget which A-lister’s have once dated each other.

From Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal to Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas, the following household names all had short-lived relationships with each other that were either never properly confirmed or fell apart shortly after they hit the press. 

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock

Believe it or not, but these two had a relationship after falling in love on the set of movie, Murder By Numbers. After their split, Ryan said during a 2011 interview: “I had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time. I haven't met anybody who could top them."

Getty

Justin Timberlake and Fergie

After their collaboration on 2003 hit ‘Where Is The Love?’ JT and Fergie enjoyed a casual relationship away from the cameras: “Justin and I would go out together and have fun and make out,” she said. “We went to Hawaii together, but we were never serious. He was Mr. Right Now.”

Getty

Justin Timberlake and Jenna Dewan 

Another relationship that didn’t quite work out, Justin apparently dated the now ex-wife of Channing Tatum back in the early 00s: “We were like friends that then dated….I was not the rebound!" she told Andy Cohen.

Getty

Josh Hutcherson and Vanessa Hudgens

These two began dating after working together on Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. In an interview with TODAY, Josh confirmed: “We’re not…No. We were at one point, but she broke my heart,” Josh joked. "I’m just kidding. That was a while ago, we’re just really good friends now.”

Getty

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas

The tween romance of the late-noughties, Miley and Nick fell for each other at the height of their Disney Channel days. The singer went on to pen track ‘7 Things’ about the breakdown of their relationship and said she went into a “weird funk” following their split.

Getty

Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas

These two dated for a short period following Nick’s split from Miley. The pair parted on good terms, with Selena recently teasing the singer on BBC Radio 1 for a terrible date they once went on in Central Park back in 2008. 

Getty

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal 

Even though she’s currently settled down with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the singer once had a short-lived relationship with the actor back in 2010. Fans have since speculated that he was the subject of track ‘All Too Well’ although neither he or Taylor have officially confirmed the rumours.

Getty

Those were the days. 

 

 

 

Latest News

Including Dua Lipa And Ariana Grande: The Celebrity Hair Trends That Have Dominated 2018
MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
Stormzy, Rita Ora & More See MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018 To A Spectacular Close
From Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal To Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas: 7 Doomed Celebrity Relationships That You’ve Probably Forgotten About
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward
Kris Jenner Reveals She Personally Delivered Kylie Jenner’s Baby: “I Pulled Her Out”
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
7 On-Screen Romances That Became Real-Life Relationships: Including Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart
Poet - Host Of YO! MTV Raps
Poet Selects His Top 10 Tunes For YO! MTV Raps - Listen!
MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
Chase & Status, Two Door Cinema Club & More Close Out Day 1 Of MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
Marnie Simpson dresses up for Halloween 2018 on Instagram
Marnie Simpson Is The Ultimate Halloween Inspo As She Celebrates Early In Sexy Cat Costume
Charlotte Crosby in Blue Lagoon in Iceland
Charlotte Crosby Rocks Stunning One Piece As She Reveals She’s “Not Having Any Luck” In Iceland
Pete Davidson is seen in Chelsea on September 20, 2018 in New York City
Pete Davidson Just Copied Another One Of Ariana Grande's Tattoos
Kylie Kylie Jenner celebrates friend Jordyn Woods&#039; 21st birthday in LA
Kylie Jenner Pulled Over By Police On Way Home From Jordyn Woods’ 21st Birthday Party
This Sexy Handmaid’s Tale Costume Has Been Removed Already
This Sexy 'Handmaid’s Tale' Costume Has Already Been Removed From Sale
From Chloe Ferry to Chrissy Teigen: Celebs Who Clapped Back At Body Shaming
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Noah Cyrus on Instagram.
Noah Cyrus Is Selling A Bottle Of Her Tears For $12,000

More From Taylor Swift

From Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal To Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas: 7 Doomed Celebrity Relationships That You’ve Probably Forgotten About
Joe Alwyn Opens Up About His Relationship With Taylor Swift For The First Time
BTS - IDOL - Music Video
BTS Smash Taylor Swift’s Record For Biggest YouTube Debut Of All Time With 'IDOL'
Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Rihanna
Why is The Bar For Women In Pop Much Higher Than Men?
From Ariana Grande To Taylor Swift: 8 Musicians Who Left Hidden Messages In Their Work
Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Speech On One Year Anniversary Of Sexual Assault Verdict
Joe Alwyn has made his Instagram account public.
Joe Alwyn Has Made His Instagram Public And There’s A Cute AF Nod To Girlfriend Taylor Swift
Shawn Mendes Receives A Glittery Makeover From Taylor Swift And The Results Are Magical
From Lady Gaga To Taylor Swift: 8 Celebrity Women Who Refuse To Be Pitted Against Each Other
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Fully Freaked Out During ‘Gorgeous’ At Taylor Swift’s Concert
Taylor Swift performing in New Jersey during her Reputation tour
Taylor Swift Performed In The Rain On Her Reputation Tour And It Was Magical AF
Taylor Swift Signs First Major Movie Role With James Corden

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby in Blue Lagoon in Iceland
Charlotte Crosby Rocks Stunning One Piece As She Reveals She’s “Not Having Any Luck” In Iceland
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
7 On-Screen Romances That Became Real-Life Relationships: Including Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'
Marnie Simpson dresses up for Halloween 2018 on Instagram
Marnie Simpson Is The Ultimate Halloween Inspo As She Celebrates Early In Sexy Cat Costume
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland