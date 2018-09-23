From Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal To Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas: 7 Doomed Celebrity Relationships That You’ve Probably Forgotten About

Life moves fast in the land of celebrities which is why it’s easy to forget which A-lister’s have once dated each other.

From Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal to Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas, the following household names all had short-lived relationships with each other that were either never properly confirmed or fell apart shortly after they hit the press.

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock

Believe it or not, but these two had a relationship after falling in love on the set of movie, Murder By Numbers. After their split, Ryan said during a 2011 interview: “I had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time. I haven't met anybody who could top them."

Justin Timberlake and Fergie

After their collaboration on 2003 hit ‘Where Is The Love?’ JT and Fergie enjoyed a casual relationship away from the cameras: “Justin and I would go out together and have fun and make out,” she said. “We went to Hawaii together, but we were never serious. He was Mr. Right Now.”

Justin Timberlake and Jenna Dewan

Another relationship that didn’t quite work out, Justin apparently dated the now ex-wife of Channing Tatum back in the early 00s: “We were like friends that then dated….I was not the rebound!" she told Andy Cohen.

Josh Hutcherson and Vanessa Hudgens

These two began dating after working together on Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. In an interview with TODAY, Josh confirmed: “We’re not…No. We were at one point, but she broke my heart,” Josh joked. "I’m just kidding. That was a while ago, we’re just really good friends now.”

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas

The tween romance of the late-noughties, Miley and Nick fell for each other at the height of their Disney Channel days. The singer went on to pen track ‘7 Things’ about the breakdown of their relationship and said she went into a “weird funk” following their split.

Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas

These two dated for a short period following Nick’s split from Miley. The pair parted on good terms, with Selena recently teasing the singer on BBC Radio 1 for a terrible date they once went on in Central Park back in 2008.

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

Even though she’s currently settled down with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the singer once had a short-lived relationship with the actor back in 2010. Fans have since speculated that he was the subject of track ‘All Too Well’ although neither he or Taylor have officially confirmed the rumours.

Those were the days.