Have Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Finally Made Up After All These Years?

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s long-running feud could actually be over. Santa, if you can hear us all we want for Christmas is for this to be true.

Ok, so at the moment there’s nothing official to confirm that Tay and Katy are on speaking terms again but our hopes are officially up.

According to reports Taylor was in Miami on Wednesday to film the music video for her next single ‘End Game’. As it would happen, Katy was also in Miami performing live at the American Airline Arena.

E! News claims that the singers took the opportunity to get together and Katy actually filmed a cameo in the video. Seriously, we actually cannot deal - please let this be true!

Earlier this year Katy admitted that she was actually totally ready to end her feud with Taylor, while in conversation wih Arianna Huffington she said:

“I’m ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time.”

Here’s hoping for a Christmas miracle.

