Hayley Kiyoko And Taylor Swift Rework 'Delicate' For A Special LGTBQ+ Fundraiser In New York

They did an acoustic cover of Taylor's song 'Delicate'...

Claire Rowden
Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 12:21

There’s no denying that female solo artists have been killing it this 2018.

Two of our favourite women that have slayed the game? Hayley Kiyoko and Taylor Swift.

WATCH HAYLEY KIYOKO ACCEPT HER MTV PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE 2018 VMAS

So of course, these two ladies just HAD to give us everything we needed once again (since Taylor brought Hayley on stage at her Reputation Stadium Tour), and team up for a surprise duet at The Ally Coalition Talent Show in New York City.

The event, that raised money and awareness for the LGBTQ community, was also lined with amazing acts from Lana Del Rey to Andrew Dost to the Bleachers. But as if this line up wasn’t brilliant enough, Hayley Kiyoko had a little surprise under her sleeve for all the Swifties in the crowd.

The iconic duo performed an acoustic version of Taylor’s song ‘Delicate’ and the crowd sang along in awe. 

According to @TSwiftNz on Twitter, Hayley brought out Taylor explaining: “I have a special guest with me here tonight, she just got signed to Universal and it’s her first time performing at a town hall.”

After Taylor brought out Hayley for her first stadium performance earlier this year, it was only fair for Hayley to return the favour and bring out Taylor for her first town hall performance. Legends supporting legends.

Fans captured some of the best bits from the night:

Imagine getting to see these two perform TOGETHER? Minds blown.

We’re fine, guys. Completely fine. Not crying at all.

Like, imagine being in that crowd? Wow. The most blessed fans in the world.

The Ally Coalition is an amazing charity that works with people in the music industry to people in the entertainment and fashion industries in hopes to raise awareness and funds for the LGBTQ+ community.

You can find them here: theallycoalition.org

Need more content from this iconic duo? We've got ALL the Hayley Kiyoko and Taylor Swift you could ever need.

