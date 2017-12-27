Is Katy Perry Starring In Taylor Swift's 'End Game' Music Video?

While World War III seems possible any day now, 2018 might actually be more peaceful than predicted - at least in the pop world.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's four-year feud could finally be a thing of the past after both superstars were reportedly seen together on set of a music video.

Rumour has it that the 'Swish Swish' singer was spotted filming a cameo for Swift's 'End Game' music video, her new single featuring Ed Sheeran and Future.

View the lyrics Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him

Wondered how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom

Holdin' him for ransom



Some, some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though

Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta-ta



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I, island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby, mmm

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



Are you ready for it?



Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry

But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and

We'll move to an island, and



And he can be my jailer

Burton to this Taylor

Every love I've known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now

I'm so very tame now

Never be the same now, now



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I, island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know (No one has to know)



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby, mmm

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



Are you ready for it? (Oh)

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I, island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)

You should see the things we do, baby, mmm (yeah)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



In the middle of the night



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Are you ready for it? Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Videos of Taylor filming dance scenes on a yacht in Miami made their way online last week and many believe that Miss Perry was on it with her, which matches up with E! News' latest reports.

E! have confirmed that the pair "made up while they were both in Miami and that [Katy] did film a cameo" so we guess hell has frozen over.

Taylor and Katy's fallout dates back to 2013 when Perry hired dancers that had previously worked with Swift, and then the Reputation singer released a little song called 'Bad Blood' about it. Remember those days?

Earlier this summer Katy confirmed that she is happy to put the drama behind her, saying "I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"

We are ready for these two women to unite for better things so that people can stop pitting them against each other. Plus, we get a major music video moment from it? Even better!

Taylor, we are most definitely '...Ready For It'.

THREAD: Clues that show Katy Perry possibly being in Taylor Swift's End Game music video:pic.twitter.com/7kfBx8SLkH — • (@rebornthisway) December 22, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

