Is Katy Perry Starring In Taylor Swift's 'End Game' Music Video?
One of pop's biggest feuds might be coming to an end...
While World War III seems possible any day now, 2018 might actually be more peaceful than predicted - at least in the pop world.
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's four-year feud could finally be a thing of the past after both superstars were reportedly seen together on set of a music video.
Rumour has it that the 'Swish Swish' singer was spotted filming a cameo for Swift's 'End Game' music video, her new single featuring Ed Sheeran and Future.
Wondered how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom
Some, some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta
I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time
Are you ready for it?
Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and
And he can be my jailer
Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now
I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now
I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time
Are you ready for it? (Oh)
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm (yeah)
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time
In the middle of the night
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Videos of Taylor filming dance scenes on a yacht in Miami made their way online last week and many believe that Miss Perry was on it with her, which matches up with E! News' latest reports.
E! have confirmed that the pair "made up while they were both in Miami and that [Katy] did film a cameo" so we guess hell has frozen over.
Taylor and Katy's fallout dates back to 2013 when Perry hired dancers that had previously worked with Swift, and then the Reputation singer released a little song called 'Bad Blood' about it. Remember those days?
Earlier this summer Katy confirmed that she is happy to put the drama behind her, saying "I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"
We are ready for these two women to unite for better things so that people can stop pitting them against each other. Plus, we get a major music video moment from it? Even better!
Taylor, we are most definitely '...Ready For It'.
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH KATY PERRY'S 'SWISH SWISH' VIDEO WITH NICKI MINAJ BELOW
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the fuck?
A tiger
Don't lose no sleep
Don't need opinions
From a shellfish or a sheep
Don't you come for me
No, not today
You're calculated
I got your number
'Cause you're a joker
And I'm a courtside killer queen
And you will kiss the ring
You best believe
So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Your game is tired
You should retire
You're 'bout cute as
An old coupon expired
And karma's not a liar
She keeps receipts
So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
They know what is what
But they don't know what is what
(Katy Perry)
They just know what is what
(Young Money)
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
Hahaha, yo
What the fuck?
Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck
Silly rap beefs just get me more checks
My life is a movie, I'm never off set
Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)
Swish swish, aww I got them upset
But my shooters'll make 'em dance like dubstep
Swish, swish, aww, my haters is obsessed
'Cause I make M's, they get much less
Don't be tryna double back
I already despise you
All that fake love you showin'
Couldn't even disguise you
Ran? When? Nicki gettin' tan
Mirror mirror who's the fairest bitch in all the land?
Damn, man, this bitch is a Stan
Muah, muah, the generous queen will kiss a fan
Ass goodbye, I'ma be riding by
I'ma tell my nigga Biggz, yeah that's tha guy
A star's a star, da ha da ha
They never thought the swish god would take it this far
Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby
I only rock with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
They know what is what
(Do they know?)
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the...