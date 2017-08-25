Is Taylor Swift’s '...Ready For It?’ About Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles Of None Of The Above?

Literally the second that Taylor Swift dropped ‘…Ready For It?’ fans went full detective in trying to figure out who exactly it could be about.

And after just hours of release, it looked like ex boyfriend Harry Styles and current boyfriend Joe Alwyn were the most viable candidates, and here’s why.

The most telling line comes when she sings: “Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, though.” So yes, that rules out both Calvin Harris (he’s 33) and Tom Hiddleston (her eldest ex at 36), leaving just 26-year-old Joe and 23-year-old Harry.

You’ve also got the phrase “island breeze” which could either be a reference to the UK being an island or it being a summer fling. Or literally anything else you could associate it with.

Though it would seem that the Joe references do actually out weigh the Harry ones, as the annotated lyrics on Genius point out some really quite telling signs.

“Knew he was a killer, first time that I saw him,” may be a reference to when Swift was spotted leaving a screening for his movie Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, in which he plays a serial killer.

While the line “no one has to know” would certainly make sense to be about her new relationship, what with Jaylor having kept their new romance out of the spotlight.

Either way we love the song regardless of who it’s about, but we’re still enjoying how cryptic the whole thing is.