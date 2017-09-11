Taylor Swift's Actor Boyfriend Just Landed Two Major Hollywood Roles

Taylor Swift and lowkey boyfriend Joe Alwyn are about to redefine the words ‘power couple’. While she’s dominating the charts with her new music, he’s just gone and landed not one but TWO major movie roles.

So far Swifty has kept pretty quiet about her relationshop with Joe, but he’s about to become a huge star in his own right with this latest news.

The 26 year old British actor is due to star in upcoming movie Boy Erased, as part of a pretty stellar cast including Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. Directed by Joel Edgerton, the film tells the story of a Baptist preacher’s son who is forced into a gay conversion programme.

It looks as though 2018 could be Joe’s year, with filming already underway for this one and a release date pencilled in for next year.

Not only that, but Joe has also landed a part in a second blockbuster called Operation Finale. According to IMDB, it’s set in the time just after World War II when a team of secret agents attempt to track down an infamous Nazi, Adolf Eichmann.

It sounds seriously gritty, and Joe will be taking on the difficult role of Eichmann’s eldest son. You’ll spot his name in the credits alongside Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.

Still not convinced that Joe’s set for superstardom? You’ll also spot him in 2017’s Mary Queen of Scots film opposite Margot Robbie, and alongside actual Emma Stone in The Favourite.

We’re sorry, the old Joe Alwyn can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, because he’s not just Taylor Swift’s boyfriend anymore, he’s a film buff.

Words by Lucy Wood

