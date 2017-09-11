Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Actor Boyfriend Just Landed Two Major Hollywood Roles

You're gonna be seeing a lot more of Joe Alwyn

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 16:41

Taylor Swift and lowkey boyfriend Joe Alwyn are about to redefine the words ‘power couple’. While she’s dominating the charts with her new music, he’s just gone and landed not one but TWO major movie roles.

So far Swifty has kept pretty quiet about her relationshop with Joe, but he’s about to become a huge star in his own right with this latest news.

Getty

The 26 year old British actor is due to star in upcoming movie Boy Erased, as part of a pretty stellar cast including Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. Directed by Joel Edgerton, the film tells the story of a Baptist preacher’s son who is forced into a gay conversion programme.

It looks as though 2018 could be Joe’s year, with filming already underway for this one and a release date pencilled in for next year.

Not only that, but Joe has also landed a part in a second blockbuster called Operation Finale. According to IMDB, it’s set in the time just after World War II when a team of secret agents attempt to track down an infamous Nazi, Adolf Eichmann.

It sounds seriously gritty, and Joe will be taking on the difficult role of Eichmann’s eldest son. You’ll spot his name in the credits alongside Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.

Still not convinced that Joe’s set for superstardom? You’ll also spot him in 2017’s Mary Queen of Scots film opposite Margot Robbie, and alongside actual Emma Stone in The Favourite.

We’re sorry, the old Joe Alwyn can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, because he’s not just Taylor Swift’s boyfriend anymore, he’s a film buff.

Words by Lucy Wood

Here's that time that Tom Hiddleston talked about THAT Taylor Swift dance off, and you know you wanna watch it.

Latest News

10 Celebrities Who Love Shawn Mendes As Much As We Do

Hair Nails Are A (Gross) Thing That Exists Now

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

New Free 'Shocking' Resident Evil 7 Biohazard DLC Will Give You Nightmares

Shawn Mendes’ 10 Best Vines Ever

Taylor Swift's Actor Boyfriend Just Landed Two Major Hollywood Roles

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Looked Dreamy On The FROW At Her First NYFW

Chrissy Teigen Is Truly Shook By That Naked Attraction Show

Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon

Here’s How To Get All These Mega Pokemon FOR FREE In Pokemon Sun and Moon

It's Sexual Health Week, And The Theme Is... PORN!

Is Love Island's Kem Cetinay Getting His Skates On For Dancing On Ice?

Of Course There Was A Vagina And Boob Themed Collection On Show At NYFW

Harry Styles Covered Fleetwood Mac In Live Lounge and Everything Is Right Again

Stephen Bear teases shocking tattoos in trailer for Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Teases 'The Worst Tattoo We've Ever Seen' In The First Trailer For The Brand New Series

Our Fave Moments From The YouTube Stand Up To Cancer Livestream That Caused An Online Frenzy

One Direction Are Being Sued Over 'Drag Me Down' Two Years After Its Release, Which Isn't Ideal

Flatliners

The New Trailer For 'Flatliners' Is Trippy AF

Niall Horan Thanks Fans for Their Support in Adorable Tweet

Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Cameron Dallas And More Best Celeb Looks From NYFW SS18

Zayn Malik Has His Say On The Taylor Swift 'Look What You Made Me Do' Drama

Fifth Harmony Go Vintage For The Amazing 'Deliver' Video

More From Taylor Swift

Celebrity

Taylor Swift's Actor Boyfriend Just Landed Two Major Hollywood Roles

Celebrity

Zayn Malik Has His Say On The Taylor Swift 'Look What You Made Me Do' Drama

Megan McKenna reveals first look at High Heeled Shoes music video
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Shares A Pic From Her High Heeled Shoes Music Video And Looks Totally Gorgeous

The Script Get Their Fourth UK Number One Album With 'Freedom Child'

ZAYN Ft. Sia - Dusk Till Dawn - Music Video
Music

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Kelly Clarkson, Megan McKenna and More...

Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She’s Been Revealing Her Next Single Names This Entire Time

Taylor Swift's Leaked Bridesmaid Speech For Best Friend Abigail Is Seriously Raunchy

Taylor Swift Just Stopped 'Despacito' From Making History

'Old Taylor' Returns As Taylor Swift Trademarks Lyrics Again

Todrick Hall Compares Taylor Swift’s Dancing To Beyonce’s: “It Was A Very Similar Thing”

Celebrity

These Are All The People That Taylor Swift Could Have Written About In Her New Album

Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do

Is Taylor Swift’s '...Ready For It?’ About Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles Of None Of The Above?

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Stephen Bear Has Shared Some Terrifying Details About The Ghosts That Haunt Charlotte Crosby's House

TV Shows

Gaz Beadle Explains Why He Was 'Acting Single' In The New Series Of Geordie Shore

Chloe Ferry has shared a sexy lingerie selfie on Instagram
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts Ridiculously Hot Lingerie Selfie Because Why Not

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman confronts Manley Geddes&#039; ex Erin Corrigan

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman Confronts Manley Geddes’ Ex Erin Corrigan About Whether She's Getting Back Together With Him

Olivia Attwood
Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Is Basically Just As Posh As Camilla Thurlow

Stephen Bear teases shocking tattoos in trailer for Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Teases 'The Worst Tattoo We've Ever Seen' In The First Trailer For The Brand New Series

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

Marnie Simpson plans to introduce Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Plans To Introduce New Boyfriend Casey Johnson To Aaron Chalmers At His Next Fight

Fifty Shades Freed

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Charlotte Crosby Looks Unrecognisable After Incredible Hair Transformation

These New Riverdale Season 2 Spoilers Are Bad News For Bughead Fans