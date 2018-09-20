Joe Alwyn Opens Up About His Relationship With Taylor Swift For The First Time

Joe Alwyn has opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift for the first time and it sounds like these two won’t be making any red-carpet appearances together anytime soon.

Even though the couple have been notoriously guarded about their two-year romance, an interviewer at British Vogue decided to ask the actor what it’s actually like dating one of the biggest superstars on the planet and his response is pretty cautious.

Proving that he’s not one to blab about his private life, Joe responded: "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

Back in 2017, an insider told E! News that the couple were doing their best to keep their relationship out of the public eye: "If she was seen in England, she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip," the source said.

“Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls."

This comes after the singer revealed that album Reputation is essentially about finding love: “It starts with the noise and how that makes you feel. And how it makes you feel when people are saying things about you that you feel, like, aren’t true and living your life sort of in defiance of that.”

We have a feeling this could be the end of all the endings.