Taylor Swift

Judge Throws Out Radio DJ’s Case Against Taylor Swift In Groping Trial

The singer has been testifying in the trial this week.

Rachel Pilcher
Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 11:52

A judge has thrown out radio DJ David Mueller’s case against Taylor Swift in a trial in which Taylor alleges the radio host groped her during a meet and greet in 2013.

In Mueller’s case, he sued Taylor for $3m (£2.3), claiming that the singer ‘set out’ to get him fired from his job by making the allegations.

However, according to Associated Press, a judge has now ruled that Taylor was not liable as the DJ has ‘no proof that her allegations of groping cost him his job’.

His identical allegations against Taylor’s mum Andrea and her radio handler Frank Bell will now go to jurors for a verdict.

Mueller denies Taylor’s allegations that he groped her during their meet and greet, which happened before one of her concerts, and is suing the singer and her team for compensation for his career being ‘ruined’.

Taylor is counter-suing him for a symbolic $1, and wants the chance to stand up for other women and to make it known that this behaviour won’t be ignored.

Getty/John Shearer/LP5

The singer has been testifying in the case this week, saying as she took to the stand: “It was a definite grab ... A very long grab. He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt.”

She added that she was shocked by what happened and tried to move away from the radio host: “He stayed attached to my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him.”

When the DJ claimed he may have touched her rib or arm, Taylor responded: "This was not jostling. There was no diving into the frame. . . . He did not touch my arm. He did not touch my rib. He did not touch my hand. He grabbed my bare ass.”

