Karlie Kloss Finally Comments On Those Taylor Swift Feud Rumours

Karlie Kloss has finally spoken up about rumours she was exiled from Taylor Swift’s squad and it sounds like the reports have all been a storm in a teacup.

There were a series of events that caused people to assume the dynamic duo had fallen out – not least the supermodel’s decision to post a cryptic Instagram referencing arch-nemesis Katy Perry.

For a bit of background info: The rumour-mill first went into overdrive when T dropped her video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and Karlie’s name was missing from the t-shirt dedicated to her closest friends.

While fans immediately jumped to conclusions about the state of Kaylor’s friendship, an insider at the time told E! News that there had been “no falling out whatsoever” between the two pals.

It looks like this source did actually hit the nail on the head, because Karlie later posted a public message in honour of Taylor’s 27th birthday and has now given an interview to the New York Times hinting that they’re still very much BFFs.

"Don't believe everything you read," she revealed.

One person who can now finally sleep at night is Jennifer Lawrence – who revealed in an interview with the same publication that she’s still trying to get to the bottom of their friendship.

"I'd like to know what's going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that's the honest to God truth," she said. "Is nobody else curious? It's keeping me up at night. What happened?"

Literally nothing, J-Law.