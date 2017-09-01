Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift Gets First UK Number 1

She did it! Ten years into her career, Taylor Swift has nabbed her first ever UK Number 1 single with her huge comeback single 'Look What You Made Me Do' as it debuts at the top spot of the UK Singles Chart this week.

'Look What You Made Me Do' stormed into our lives last Friday and has had quite the controversial week thanks to its record-breaking video, which she casually premiered during the 2017 MTV VMAs.

After reaching number two on the UK charts three times, this is a monumental moment for Taylor as she finally reaches the top - and in its first week? Wow.

That's what 30,000 downloads and over 5 MILLION streams will do for you!

This puts an end to Dua Lipa's two-week reign at the top with 'New Rules', however she's holding on strong at Number 2 while P!nk climbs one spot to Number 3 with 'What About Us'.

It's pretty huge that the Top 3 songs in the UK are all solo female singles because, as you may have noticed, the 2017 charts have been a bit of a sausage party.

Calvin Harris' former chart-topper 'Feels' sits pretty at Number 4 while Justin Bieber and Bloodpop's massive banger 'Friends' closes out the Top 5.

Elsewhere on the chart Demi Lovato's party anthem 'Sorry Not Sorry' reaches a new peak at Number 12, Camila Cabello and Young Thug's 'Havana' storms to Number 24, and Rita Ora gets her 15th Top 40 hit as her Avicii collaboration 'Lonely Together' comes in at Number 37.

The album charts also have a first-time chart-topper as Queens of the Stone Age's new album Villains comes straight in at Number 1 in its first week, selling Ed Sheeran's ÷ by more than double!

Leaving Ed at Number 2, it's the band's seventh album and first to hit the top spot. Congratulations!

Lil Uzi Vert's surprise VMAs performance with Ed Sheeran might have helped his new album Luv Is Rage 2 debut at Number 14, while Eminem's greatest hits collection Curtain Call returns to the Top 20 after headlining Reading and Leeds last weekend.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, Taylor's last album 1989 has returned to the Top 40 after the release of 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Somehow, we don't think this will be Taylor Swift's last Number 1 single...

By Ross McNeilage

