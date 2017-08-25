Taylor Swift

New Music Round-Up: Taylor Swift, Fifth Harmony, Miguel and More

Listen to this week’s best new music from Demi Lovato, Fergie, Astrid S and more…

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 11:40

Singles

Taylor Swift - ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Look What You Made Me Do

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is the lead single from Taylor’s highly-anticipated new album Reputation and it’s like nothing we’ve heard from her before! The superstar channels her inner Regina George for this sassy upbeat kiss-off that has fans going crazy with their theories. The best part? Well, it has to be that Right Said Fred-style chorus. Welcome back, Taylor!

Fifth Harmony - ‘He Like That’

He Like That

Fifth Harmony dropped their first album as a four-piece today and it is easily their best yet. Each of the four girls are killing it vocally, and their confidence shines through on both the sultry bangers and emotional ballads. ‘He Like That’ - the next single - is a sexy, rock-tinged summer bop that will for sure dominate your End Of Summer playlists!

Miguel - ‘Sky Walker’ ft. Travis Scott

Sky Walker

Yes! Miguel is back with the lead single from his upcoming fourth album and he sounds better than ever on ‘Sky Walker’. His vocals are relaxed, the vibe is fun and chill AF, and Travis Scott’s verse compliments the track perfectly. It’s less guitar-heavy than we’re used to with Miguel so it’ll be interesting to see the direction of his new LP when it drops this year…

Demi Lovato - ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

Tell Me You Love Me

‘Tell Me You Love Me’ is the gorgeous title track of Demi’s new album - out Sept. 29 - and it’s easily one of her best ballads to date. You can feel the emotion in her voice, which sounds absolutely incredible on this classic-sounding (but nowhere near boring) track. We love it!

Fergie - ‘You Already Know’ ft. Nicki Minaj

You Already Know (feat. Nicki Minaj)

Double Dutchess is finally coming next month and Fergie Ferg has released a divalicious collaboration with Nicki Minaj to announce her return. ‘You Already Know’ sees the two icons trade verses and the ‘Glamorous’ singer flexes her oft-overlooked rap skills! It’s a banger, indeed.

Jorja Smith x Preditah - ‘On My Mind’ 

On My Mind (Jorja Smith X Preditah)

Jorja Smith, who featured on Drake’s More Life project earlier this year, is about to have her breakthrough moment with this song right here, mark my words. A breezy garage-influenced banger in the vein of Disclosure that is just brilliant.

Astrid S - ‘Think Before I Talk’

Think Before I Talk

If painfully relatable pop is your thing, look no further. Astrid S’s luscious new single is basically about the fear you have after being a bit of a twat to someone you love. Fave bit: the strings in the last chorus are divine!

Lil Uzi Vert - ‘For Real’

For Real

This goes OFF! Lil Uzi Vert shows us he can get lit in a much less chill fashion than ‘XO TOUR Llif3’ with this insane banger.

Noah Cyrus - ‘Almost Famous’

Almost Famous

The younger Cyrus sister goes acoustic for her absolutely lovely new single, showing off yet another side of her musicality and proving her voice can handle almost any genre known to man.

Martin Garrix - ‘Pizza’

Pizza

Well, we did NOT expect this. Martin Garrix has briefly taken his foot off the collaboration pedal to remind people why he’s the biggest DJ in the world right now, with this totally bonkers instrumental that is just made for the raves. Love, love, love.

The Killers - ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

Wonderful Wonderful

Wow. The Killers’ latest release is the title track of their new album and ‘cinematic’ doesn’t even begin to fully describe how massive this song is.

Pvris - ‘Same Soul’

Same Soul

Okay, we LOVE this. 'Same Soul' is yet another gem from Pvris, who are undoubtedly one of the most consistent acts around at the moment.

Albums

Fifth Harmony - Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony

The anticipation for Fifth Harmony’s new album - their first post-Camila - has been sky high, with the quartet revealing how involved they have been in the creative process this time around and playing with new sounds. We can confirm that the risks have paid off: there are no blunders here in this 10-track set, which is easily their most cohesive and consistent yet. ‘Sauced Up’ is playful 5H at their best, while we’re opened up to a more vulnerable side of the R&B vixens on the surprisingly amazing ballads ‘Messy’ and ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’. Well done, girls!

By Ross McNeilage

New Music Round-Up: Taylor Swift, Fifth Harmony, Miguel and More

