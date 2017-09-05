Taylor Swift

'Old Taylor' Returns As Taylor Swift Trademarks Lyrics Again

The superstar previously caused controversy when she tried to copyright '1989' songs...

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 14:28

The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Cause she's busy talking to her lawyers!

I hope nobody started selling t-shirts on Etsy with 'Look What You Made Me Do' quotes last week because Taylor Swift is trying to trademark a bunch of the song's lyrics.

Despite courting controversy when she trademarked phrases like "This sick beat" from her 1989 album in 2015, Swift is engaging with the copyright law once again for her new music as she plans merchandise for her upcoming world tour.

View the lyrics

The '...Ready For It?' singer is attempting to trademark the song title "Look What You Made Me Do", the meme-able lyric "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now" and plenty more phrases from her new Reputation album, according to TMZ.

"She wants to use the lyrics on a ton of merchandise [...] like t-shirts, notebooks, guitar picks, jewelry, bags, and pretty much any other accessory a Swiftie could want," the site reports.

It sounds like Taylor has big plans for tour merch this time around, which is hardly surprising when Kanye West and Justin Bieber's most recent collections had cult followings that saw both artists hold pop-up shops around the world.

YouTube / Taylor Swift

Plus, if she's already putting things in place for the merchandise then maybe the tour is almost put together to start within weeks of an announcement?

Until Taylor announces anything herself, we better get saving for all of the 'Old Taylor' tees...

 

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'BAD BLOOD' BELOW

View the lyrics

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Admits She’s Livid Over Abbie Holborn And Marnie Simpson's Lesbian Snogging Betrayal – EXCLUSIVE

A New Michael Jackson Album 'Scream' Is Coming Soon

Lady Gaga Sends Pizza and Free Signed Merch To Fans After Cancelling Show

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Says She’s Forgiven Stephen Bear For *That* Cheetah Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

10 Celebrities Who Have Spoken About The Time They Cheated On Someone

Meghan Markle Opens Up About Her Relationship With Prince Harry: "We're In Love"

Niall Horan Reveals Which One Direction Bandmate He Would Rely On To Save Him If He Got Arrested

'Old Taylor' Returns As Taylor Swift Trademarks Lyrics Again

Jemma Lucy Goes Completely Topless As She Embraces Being Labelled 'A B**ch'

Love Island's Montana Brown Reveals Insane Amount Of Money She Turns Down For Sponsored Instagram Posts

12 Types Of Guy You'll Definitely Meet On A Night Out

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Talks Worst Tattoos From The First Series As Season Two Start Date Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

Kelly Clarkson's New Single 'Love So Soft' Is Out This Week

Celebs Including Olivia Buckland, Alex Bowen, Charlotte Dawson And Abbie Holborn Confirmed For Just Tattoo Of Us Series Two

Every Couple Can Relate To This Candid Shot Of Selena Gomez And The Weeknd

Marnie Simpson Credits Boyfriend Casey Johnson With Being 'Different' From Every Guy She's Dated

Cardi B Announces Debut Album Is Coming Next Month

Marnie Simpson Reveals She Can Personally Relate To Olivia Buckland's Battle With Anxiety

Ariana Grande Shuts Down Album Rumours on Twitter

Love Island's 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Brutally Slates Chris Hughes And Kem Cetinay

More From Taylor Swift

'Old Taylor' Returns As Taylor Swift Trademarks Lyrics Again

Todrick Hall Compares Taylor Swift’s Dancing To Beyonce’s: “It Was A Very Similar Thing”

Celebrity

These Are All The People That Taylor Swift Could Have Written About In Her New Album

Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do

Is Taylor Swift’s '...Ready For It?’ About Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles Of None Of The Above?

Music

Taylor Swift Releases Surprise New Promo Single '...Ready for It?'

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Just Made The Most Gorgeous Bridesmaid At Her BFF’s Wedding

Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift Gets First UK Number 1

Taylor Swift will testify in a trail against the man she claims groped her

This Is Why You Won’t See Taylor Swift With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Anytime Soon

This Mash Up Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ And A High School Musical 2 Classic Is Incredible

Taylor Swift Bathed In $10 Million Worth Of Diamonds In Look What You Made Me Do Music Video

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
Taylor Swift

Look What You Made Me Do

Taylor Swift Might Get Her First Ever UK Number One This Week

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Reveals He Wants His Baby To Be Two-Years-Old Before He Marries Emma McVey

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Celebs Including Olivia Buckland, Alex Bowen, Charlotte Dawson And Abbie Holborn Confirmed For Just Tattoo Of Us Series Two

Take A Look Around Sam Bentham's Post Geordie Shore Barber Shop After Losing Out To Abbie Holborn

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari kicks off at Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Kicks Off At Boyfriend Dylan Siggers After Police Find Him Drunk And Asleep In His Car

10 Reality Stars With Hidden Talents That We Literally Never Would Have Guessed

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Drives Fans Wild With Sizzling Shower Photo

Just Tattoo Of Us hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear tease new series

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Tease Brutal Fights, Walk Outs And A Proposal As Series Two Start Date Is Confirmed

Love Island's Montana Brown Reveals Insane Amount Of Money She Turns Down For Sponsored Instagram Posts

Love Island's 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Brutally Slates Chris Hughes And Kem Cetinay

Jemma Lucy Goes Completely Topless As She Embraces Being Labelled 'A B**ch'

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE