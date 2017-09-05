'Old Taylor' Returns As Taylor Swift Trademarks Lyrics Again
The superstar previously caused controversy when she tried to copyright '1989' songs...
The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Cause she's busy talking to her lawyers!
I hope nobody started selling t-shirts on Etsy with 'Look What You Made Me Do' quotes last week because Taylor Swift is trying to trademark a bunch of the song's lyrics.
Despite courting controversy when she trademarked phrases like "This sick beat" from her 1989 album in 2015, Swift is engaging with the copyright law once again for her new music as she plans merchandise for her upcoming world tour.
The '...Ready For It?' singer is attempting to trademark the song title "Look What You Made Me Do", the meme-able lyric "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now" and plenty more phrases from her new Reputation album, according to TMZ.
"She wants to use the lyrics on a ton of merchandise [...] like t-shirts, notebooks, guitar picks, jewelry, bags, and pretty much any other accessory a Swiftie could want," the site reports.
It sounds like Taylor has big plans for tour merch this time around, which is hardly surprising when Kanye West and Justin Bieber's most recent collections had cult followings that saw both artists hold pop-up shops around the world.
Plus, if she's already putting things in place for the merchandise then maybe the tour is almost put together to start within weeks of an announcement?
Until Taylor announces anything herself, we better get saving for all of the 'Old Taylor' tees...
By Ross McNeilage
