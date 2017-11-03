Prada Find Joe Alwyn As Gorgeous As Taylor Swift Does

Taylor Swift’s cutie pie boyfriend Joe Alwyn has just bagged a impressive new job. The British actor/model is now the face of Prada.

Joe will front the upcoming Spring 2018 "Ascension" campaign, which was shot on the roof of Osservatorio, Prada’s exhibition space by photographer Willy Vanderperr, reports WWD.

Taylor and 26 year old Joe have kept their relationship on the down low since they started dating during Taylor’s hiatus, but fan theories suggest that Tay’s new songs “…Ready for It” and “Gorgeous” are about Joe.

“[Taylor’s] decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy. They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure,” a source told People magazine recently.

We might not of seen much of Taylor and Joe together but we’re about to see a lot more of Joe.

Words: Olivia Cooke

