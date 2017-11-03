Taylor Swift

Prada Find Joe Alwyn As Gorgeous As Taylor Swift Does

Taylor’s new man has landed a new modelling job

Saturday, November 4, 2017 - 17:10

Taylor Swift’s cutie pie boyfriend Joe Alwyn has just bagged a impressive new job. The British actor/model is now the face of Prada. 

Joe will front the upcoming Spring 2018 "Ascension" campaign, which was shot on the roof of Osservatorio, Prada’s exhibition space by photographer Willy Vanderperr, reports WWD. 

This is who Taylor Swift's new song is all about...

Taylor and 26 year old Joe have kept their relationship on the down low since they started dating during Taylor’s hiatus, but fan theories suggest that Tay’s new songs “…Ready for It” and “Gorgeous” are about Joe. 

“[Taylor’s] decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy. They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure,” a source told People magazine recently. 

Congratulations to Joe on his new Prada campaign!! I STAN 🙌🏼

Congratulations to Joe on his new Prada campaign!! I STAN 🙌🏼

A post shared by NEWEST SWIFTIE (@reputationtaughtme) on

We might not of seen much of Taylor and Joe together but we’re about to see a lot more of Joe. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! This is who Taylor Swift's new song is all about... 
 

 

Latest News

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

There was a mini Teen Wolf reunion and Colton Haynes&#039; wedding

There Was A Teen Wolf Reunion At Colton Haynes' Wedding

Taylor Swift&#039;s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is the new face of Prada

Prada Find Joe Alwyn As Gorgeous As Taylor Swift Does

Kris Jenner can&#039;t be tricked into confirming the pregnancies of daughters Khloe and Kylie

Kris Jenner Avoided Being Tricked Into Confirming Kylie And Khloe's Pregnancies In The Best Way

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Vicky Pattison sleeps rough to help support homelessness charity Centre Point

Vicky Pattison Slept Rough For A Night And Helped Raise £20,000 For Charity 

Gary Beadle got teary at a baby scan reveals his girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Had A ‘Tear In His Eye’ During Baby Scan Reveals Girlfriend Emma McVey

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere for TBS&#039;s &#039;Drop The Mic&#039; and &#039;The Joker&#039;s Wild&#039; at The Highlight Room on October 11, 2017 in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg Shares Album Cover Featuring Trump's Dead Body

It's About Time This Tentacle-Tastic Game Came To Nintendo Switch

Mark Strong Is Apparently In Line To Play The Villain In Shazam!

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Rapper Lil&#039; Kim attends the &#039;Can&#039;t Stop, Won&#039;t Stop: The Bad Boy Story&#039; Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City

Lil' Kim Takes Shots At Imitators On Comeback Single 'Took Us a Break'

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Scores Her First UK Number 1 Single

Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump's Account On Their Last Day At Work

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Rupert Grint And Luke Pasqualino Play Never Have I Ever

Miguel in the &#039;Told You So&#039; music video

Miguel Releases 'Told You So' Video, Announces Album Release Date

More From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift&#039;s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is the new face of Prada

Prada Find Joe Alwyn As Gorgeous As Taylor Swift Does

Music

New Music Out This Week (3rd November 2017)

Rihanna

New Music Round-Up: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and More

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift Forgets Her Drama For Love In 'Call It What You Want'

Taylor Swift performing at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas

Taylor Swift Is Releasing A Song Titled 'Call It What You Want' Tomorrow

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift Reveals The Making Of 'Gorgeous'

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at the 2015 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Might Feature An Ed Sheeran Collab

Taylor Swift responds to nude bodysuit drama in the best possible way

Taylor Swift Hits Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Nude Bodysuit In Ready For It Video

Taylor Swift - ...Ready For It? - Music Video
Taylor Swift

...Ready For It?

Taylor Swift in the &#039;...Ready For It?&#039; video

Taylor Swift Kills Her Reputation In Epic '...Ready For It?' Video

Ed Sheeran Has Given Taylor Swift's Boyfriend The Official Seal Of Approval

Taylor SWIFT READY FOR IT
Celebrity

7 Incredibly Accurate Fan Theories From Taylor Swift's ...Ready For It? Video

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Gary Beadle got teary at a baby scan reveals his girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Had A ‘Tear In His Eye’ During Baby Scan Reveals Girlfriend Emma McVey

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

Kris Jenner can&#039;t be tricked into confirming the pregnancies of daughters Khloe and Kylie

Kris Jenner Avoided Being Tricked Into Confirming Kylie And Khloe's Pregnancies In The Best Way

Vicky Pattison sleeps rough to help support homelessness charity Centre Point

Vicky Pattison Slept Rough For A Night And Helped Raise £20,000 For Charity 