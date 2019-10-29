Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post

"I'm on your side for life"

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 09:49

Selena Gomez has withdrawn her support for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collection and has instead taken to Instagram Stories to pen a cute message about BFF Taylor Swift.

The singer had left fans feeling confused AF after posting an image of herself wearing an item from the shapewear line alongside the comment: “Legit so freaking comfortable @skims".

Instagram

The post was only up for a few hours before Sel had a change of heart and instead published a shout-out to her pal: “My ride or die. I would die for this one. Thank you for being by my side. 

She added: “You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better human being. I'm on your side for life."

Instagram

Earlier this year, Taylor had given an interview to Vogue where she opened up about the feud with Kimye: “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly.

“When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself.”

Getty

At the time, she said that the drama caused her to restructure her life: “We’re not going to go straight to gratitude with it. Ever," she said. "But we’re going to find positive aspects to it. We’re never going to write a thank-you note.”

It looks like Selena just made her loyalties clear.

