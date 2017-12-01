Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Adds More Dates To Reputation Stadium Tour

The pop superstar will now play 6 dates in the UK and Ireland next summer...

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 14:21

If you haven't already noticed, Taylor Swift is a force to be reckoned with.

Selling out stadiums is no problem for a pop superstar of her kind so she's had to add more dates to her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour that is visiting the UK and Ireland next year.

The initial 3-date jaunt has now doubled as she will play two dates in London, Manchester and Dublin.

I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool, no, I don't like you

I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh!)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."
"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Taylor will play a second show in each original venue the night after the first batch of dates, meaning the new dates all fall on a Saturday night, making the perfect weekend getaway for her biggest fans.

The reputation star will perform in Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 9th, Dublin's Croke Park on June 16th and London's Wembley Stadium on June 23rd.

For fans elsewhere hoping to she might add dates in other cities, there's no such news as of yet.

Getty Images

The UK and Ireland concerts will be her first here since she brought The 1989 World Tour to arenas around the UK and Ireland in June 2015.

After a long hiatus, she will give her first UK performance of 2017 next weekend on December 10th at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball in London, which will hopefully give fans a taster for the tour.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale next Friday (December 8th) so, in the words of Taylor, are you ready for it?

Words: Ross McNeilage

Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom

Some, some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer
Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now
I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it? (Oh)
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm (yeah)
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
