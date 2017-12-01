Taylor Swift Adds More Dates To Reputation Stadium Tour
The pop superstar will now play 6 dates in the UK and Ireland next summer...
If you haven't already noticed, Taylor Swift is a force to be reckoned with.
Selling out stadiums is no problem for a pop superstar of her kind so she's had to add more dates to her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour that is visiting the UK and Ireland next year.
The initial 3-date jaunt has now doubled as she will play two dates in London, Manchester and Dublin.
Taylor will play a second show in each original venue the night after the first batch of dates, meaning the new dates all fall on a Saturday night, making the perfect weekend getaway for her biggest fans.
The reputation star will perform in Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 9th, Dublin's Croke Park on June 16th and London's Wembley Stadium on June 23rd.
For fans elsewhere hoping to she might add dates in other cities, there's no such news as of yet.
The UK and Ireland concerts will be her first here since she brought The 1989 World Tour to arenas around the UK and Ireland in June 2015.
After a long hiatus, she will give her first UK performance of 2017 next weekend on December 10th at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball in London, which will hopefully give fans a taster for the tour.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale next Friday (December 8th) so, in the words of Taylor, are you ready for it?
Words: Ross McNeilage
