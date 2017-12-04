Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Steal The Show at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

The superstar pair performed their new single 'End Game' together for the very first time...

Monday, December 4, 2017

 

It's the performance we've all been waiting for.

Three months after releasing the single, Taylor Swift finally gave 'Look What You Made Me Do' its live debut during her headline set at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball over the weekend and it was amazing.

The show-stopping banger came at the end of her explosive set, which came after Ed Sheeran joined her to perform their reputation collaboration, 'End Game'. 

Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom

Some, some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer
Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now
I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it? (Oh)
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I, island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
You should see the things we do, baby, mmm (yeah)
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin
Let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Taylor opened her 20-minute with a fiery rendition of '...Ready For It?' and let's just say we weren't ready for anything she brought to the stage.

Considering that the Old Taylor is supposedly dead, fans were elevated to hear her perform 1989 tracks 'Blank Space' and 'Shake It Off' along with the new songs from reputation.

After a solo rendition of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Zayn, she was joined onstage by BFF Ed Sheeran for an epic performance of 'End Game', the new single from reputation.

Sadly, Future didn't join the A-list pair to perform his verse, although we're not sure the crowd could have handled all three judging by the reaction to Swift and Sheeran.

Taylor will perform in the UK for the first time this year at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball this Sunday (December 10th) alongside Ed, so fans should prepare accordingly to see their two faves onstage together as this will probably - and hopefully - happen again.

Taylor Swift - iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool, no, I don't like you

I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh!)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."
"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
