Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Steal The Show at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball
The superstar pair performed their new single 'End Game' together for the very first time...
It's the performance we've all been waiting for.
Three months after releasing the single, Taylor Swift finally gave 'Look What You Made Me Do' its live debut during her headline set at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball over the weekend and it was amazing.
The show-stopping banger came at the end of her explosive set, which came after Ed Sheeran joined her to perform their reputation collaboration, 'End Game'.
Taylor opened her 20-minute with a fiery rendition of '...Ready For It?' and let's just say we weren't ready for anything she brought to the stage.
Considering that the Old Taylor is supposedly dead, fans were elevated to hear her perform 1989 tracks 'Blank Space' and 'Shake It Off' along with the new songs from reputation.
After a solo rendition of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Zayn, she was joined onstage by BFF Ed Sheeran for an epic performance of 'End Game', the new single from reputation.
Sadly, Future didn't join the A-list pair to perform his verse, although we're not sure the crowd could have handled all three judging by the reaction to Swift and Sheeran.
Taylor will perform in the UK for the first time this year at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball this Sunday (December 10th) alongside Ed, so fans should prepare accordingly to see their two faves onstage together as this will probably - and hopefully - happen again.
Words: Ross McNeilage
