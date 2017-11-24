Taylor Swift Announces 'Reputation' UK and Ireland Tour Dates

View the lyrics

I don't like your little games

Don't like your tilted stage

The role you made me play

Of the fool

No, I don't like you



I don't like your perfect crime

How you laugh when you lie

You said the gun was mine

Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh)



But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do



I don't like your kingdom keys

They once belonged to me

You asked me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)



The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure

Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours



But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do



I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams



"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."

"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me



Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Taylor Swift, Fred Fairbrass, Rob Manzoli Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com