Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Announces 'Reputation' UK and Ireland Tour Dates

The 'Gorgeous' singer is upgrading to stadiums for the biggest pop show of 2018...

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 11:38

She asked if we were '...Ready For It?' but we definitely were not.

Taylor Swift has finally announced the first set of UK and Ireland dates for her Reputation Stadium Tour and they are a lot sooner than we anticipated.

The 'Don't Blame Me' superstar will bring the unmissable show across the pond to us in June, performing in Manchester, Dublin and London.

View the lyrics
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some

Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

While only three dates have been announced, Taylor has left one whole week between each show, most likely to add more dates in the same cities - or elsewhere? - when they sell out.

With dates set at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Etihad Stadium, Reputation is getting a massive upgrade from the 1989 World Tour that played arenas around the UK in 2015.

Despite playing Glasgow's SSE Arena on the 1989 World Tour, it looks like Swift's Scottish fans will have to travel elsewhere this time, although we're sure they're already planning their trips.

Getty Images

Reputation is another blockbuster album from Taylor as it debuted at number one in the UK and US and sold over 2 million copies worldwide in its first week.

With stadium-ready anthems like 'Look What You Made Me Do' and 'Getaway Car', we cannot wait to hear this album live!

You better act quick when tickets go on sale next Friday (December 1st) if you want to catch this show.

8 June 2018: Manchester, Etihad Stadium
15 June 2018: Dublin, Croke Park
22 June 2018: London, Wembley Stadium

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool
No, I don't like you

I don't like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh)

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You asked me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

"I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."
"Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" (Oh!)

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Taylor Swift, Fred Fairbrass, Rob Manzoli Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

