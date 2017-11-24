Taylor Swift Announces 'Reputation' UK and Ireland Tour Dates
The 'Gorgeous' singer is upgrading to stadiums for the biggest pop show of 2018...
She asked if we were '...Ready For It?' but we definitely were not.
Taylor Swift has finally announced the first set of UK and Ireland dates for her Reputation Stadium Tour and they are a lot sooner than we anticipated.
The 'Don't Blame Me' superstar will bring the unmissable show across the pond to us in June, performing in Manchester, Dublin and London.
While only three dates have been announced, Taylor has left one whole week between each show, most likely to add more dates in the same cities - or elsewhere? - when they sell out.
With dates set at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Etihad Stadium, Reputation is getting a massive upgrade from the 1989 World Tour that played arenas around the UK in 2015.
Despite playing Glasgow's SSE Arena on the 1989 World Tour, it looks like Swift's Scottish fans will have to travel elsewhere this time, although we're sure they're already planning their trips.
Reputation is another blockbuster album from Taylor as it debuted at number one in the UK and US and sold over 2 million copies worldwide in its first week.
With stadium-ready anthems like 'Look What You Made Me Do' and 'Getaway Car', we cannot wait to hear this album live!
You better act quick when tickets go on sale next Friday (December 1st) if you want to catch this show.
8 June 2018: Manchester, Etihad Stadium
15 June 2018: Dublin, Croke Park
22 June 2018: London, Wembley Stadium
Words: Ross McNeilage
